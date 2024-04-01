Weather In Bulgaria On April 1: Unseasonably Warm
Bulgaria is experiencing unseasonably warm weather for early April, with temperatures soaring above normal levels across the country. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies with scattered clouds and light to moderate southerly winds. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to reach around 26°C, significantly higher than usual for this time of year.
Along the Black Sea Coast, sunny conditions are expected with scattered clouds and light to moderate south-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 18°C on the northern coast to 27°C on the southern coast. Sea water temperatures will be between 9-12°C.
In the mountainous regions, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies with moderate to strong southwesterly winds, which are expected to increase in the evening. Highs will reach around 22°C at 1,200 meters and around 14°C at 2,000 meters.
Overall, Bulgarians can expect warm and pleasant weather conditions across the country, making it an ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities and soak up the sunshine.
