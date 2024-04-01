Weather In Bulgaria On April 1: Unseasonably Warm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 18:10
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On April 1: Unseasonably Warm Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria is experiencing unseasonably warm weather for early April, with temperatures soaring above normal levels across the country. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies with scattered clouds and light to moderate southerly winds. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to reach around 26°C, significantly higher than usual for this time of year.

Along the Black Sea Coast, sunny conditions are expected with scattered clouds and light to moderate south-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 18°C on the northern coast to 27°C on the southern coast. Sea water temperatures will be between 9-12°C.

In the mountainous regions, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies with moderate to strong southwesterly winds, which are expected to increase in the evening. Highs will reach around 22°C at 1,200 meters and around 14°C at 2,000 meters.

Overall, Bulgarians can expect warm and pleasant weather conditions across the country, making it an ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities and soak up the sunshine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, warm, unseasonable

Related Articles:

High Marks for Bulgaria and NRA from The OECD Global Forum

|

Bulgarian Economists: No EU Country Has Entered The Eurozone With Minimum Wage Below 500 Euros!

|

Bulgaria: Key Ministers Decline Participation in Caretaker Cabinet

|

Ministry of Health Rolls Out Campaign Emphasizing Vaccine Benefits

|

Greeks Flock to Bulgarian Markets as Lamb Prices Soar Ahead of Easter

|

Bulgaria-Romania Flight Marks Historic Schengen Entry

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Forest Week 2024 Begins with Nationwide Special Events

In a tradition dating back over a century, the Forestry College's "Forest Week" commences once again, this time under the inspiring motto: "Forest is life and ... common responsibility!"

Society » Environment | April 1, 2024, Monday // 11:09

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Get Ready for Sunny and Warm Days

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain mostly clear with some increasing high cloud cover. Conditions will be generally calm, with minimum temperatures ranging mostly between 7°C and 12°C, with temperatures around 8°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | March 29, 2024, Friday // 18:34

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 19:54

Unlocking the Potential of Recycling: Bulgaria's Push for Sustainable Packaging Waste Management

In anticipation of the forthcoming adoption of regulations on packaging and packaging waste, the Association Polymers is spearheading a critical discussion on the pivotal role of recycling

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:31

Weather in Bulgaria on March 28: Contrasting Conditions Across Regions

As the night progresses, Western Bulgaria will see an increase in cloud cover, with light rainfall expected in some areas, particularly after midnight

Society » Environment | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:42

Eco-Friendly Transportation: Burgas Launches Electric Bicycle Rentals

Burgas is gearing up to offer its citizens and visitors a new mode of transportation to navigate its streets and discover its hidden gems

Society » Environment | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria