Bulgaria Joins Schengen by Sea: New Rules for Ships and Yachts

With Bulgaria's recent entry into the Schengen area by air and sea, maritime border services are adapting to a new set of regulations that offer greater flexibility for passengers, yachts, and vessels traveling between Schengen ports. The shift in border control procedures brings significant changes for both crews and travelers aboard ships.

Passengers embarking on journeys between Schengen ports will experience a streamlined process, as their documents will no longer be subjected to checks upon arrival. However, passengers arriving on cruise ships will only undergo border checks if their voyage involves a destination outside the Schengen area.

The prospect of increased maritime traffic is welcomed in ports like Varna, where the last cruise ship docked nearly three years ago. Anticipating a resurgence in cruise tourism, authorities are prepared to implement risk assessments to ensure national security while facilitating smooth port operations.

Pavel Yordanov, head of the "Port of Varna" checkpoint, emphasizes the importance of risk analysis in determining the need for border inspections. Factors such as previous violations, crew composition, and port history are considered before deciding on the extent of checks required.

For yachts, the transition into the Schengen area by water promises a more lenient border regime. Yacht owners will enjoy the freedom to dock at any Bulgarian port without border inspections, provided their last stop was a Schengen port. Marinas approved by the Maritime Administration also offer accessible docking options for yachts.

The Bulgarian Association of Yacht Ports, advocating for eased border regulations for over three decades, celebrates the progress achieved with Bulgaria's Schengen membership. Lachezar Bratoev, a representative of the association, expresses optimism about the simplified procedures for yachts traveling between Schengen ports.

However, for yachts arriving from non-Schengen countries, traditional border control protocols remain in place. Vessels must undergo inspection at designated ports with established border crossings to ensure compliance with regulations.

As anticipation builds for the influx of maritime traffic, authorities in Varna eagerly await the arrival of the first cruise ship scheduled to dock at the Sea Station on May 12. With Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area, the maritime landscape is poised for a new era of seamless travel and navigation.