Recent assessments from British military intelligence reveal a concerning trend: Russia is purportedly recruiting approximately 30,000 soldiers each month for its ongoing war against Ukraine. The Ministry of Defence's daily summary, cited by DPA, highlighted this estimate alongside reports of renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, resulting in power outages across multiple regions.

According to British military intelligence, Russia maintains a considerable numerical advantage over Ukraine, boasting superior ammunition and equipment. The briefing underscored Russia's capacity to absorb losses and sustain its offensive operations aimed at weakening Ukrainian forces.

Recent advances by Russian troops, notably the capture of Avdeyevka in eastern Donetsk Oblast, signal a continued westward push. Despite facing resistance, Russia appears determined to seize control of additional villages in the vicinity, such as Orlovka and Tonenkoe.

While the Russian armed forces have intensified attacks along various points of the front line, progress has been limited in recent weeks. This comes amid reports of Ukraine grappling with ammunition shortages and challenges in recruiting new soldiers for the conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the latest Russian assaults as egregious and reiterated calls for increased international assistance to safeguard Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Zelensky emphasized reaching out to allies possessing essential air defense systems and missiles, urging them to provide necessary support.

"We have sent the necessary signals and specific requests to all our partners who have the necessary air defense systems and missiles," Zelensky emphasized in his customary video address, stressing that "America, Europe, and other partners know exactly what we need."