Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev Clinches WBA International Heavyweight Title with Victory in Sofia

Bulgarian boxing sensation Kubrat Pulev triumphed in a spectacular showdown at Arena Sofia, securing the World Boxing Association's international heavyweight title after a hard-fought battle against Ukrainian challenger Ihor Shevadzutskyi.

In front of a roaring crowd of over 8,000 spectators, Pulev emerged victorious with a commanding performance, outclassing Shevadzutskyi with a unanimous decision from all three judges at ringside, who scored the match 117:111 in favor of the Bulgarian boxing icon.

For Pulev, the victory marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, tallying his 31st win in 34 professional matches, alongside three losses. Meanwhile, Shevadzutskyi, undeterred by defeat, displayed resilience in the ring, with the match serving as only his second loss in 13 matches, boasting 11 victories under his belt.

The bout commenced cautiously, with both fighters sizing each other up in the initial rounds. Despite Pulev's early aggression, Shevadzutskyi, weighing in at 130 kilograms, presented a formidable challenge for the Bulgarian powerhouse.

As the match progressed, the intensity escalated, with both contenders engaging in fierce exchanges and accusations of foul play. However, it was Pulev's strategic prowess and relentless attacks that began to take their toll on Shevadzutskyi, who showed signs of fatigue as the rounds unfolded.

In a thrilling eighth round, Pulev unleashed a thunderous right straight punch, testing Shevadzutskyi's resilience. Despite the Ukrainian's valiant efforts, Pulev maintained control of the ring, pressing forward with calculated precision.

Shevadzutskyi rallied in the late stages of the match, mounting a spirited offensive, much to the delight of the crowd. However, it was Pulev's unwavering determination and ringmanship that ultimately secured his victory.

Following the match, German boxer Mahmoud Charr, the reigning holder of the WBA's "regular" world title in the heavyweight category, made a surprise appearance in the ring. Charr, originally slated to face Pulev, was sidelined due to injury, paving the way for Shevadzutskyi to step in as his replacement.

As the dust settled, Shevadzutskyi proudly waved the flag of Ukraine, eliciting mixed reactions from the audience. While some spectators cheered his display of sportsmanship, others voiced their support for Pulev, underscoring the electrifying atmosphere at Arena Sofia.

In the aftermath of this exhilarating showdown, Kubrat Pulev solidifies his status as a heavyweight force to be reckoned with, while Shevadzutskyi's resilience and sportsmanship earn him respect in defeat.