Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev Clinches WBA International Heavyweight Title with Victory in Sofia

Sports | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 09:51
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev Clinches WBA International Heavyweight Title with Victory in Sofia

Bulgarian boxing sensation Kubrat Pulev triumphed in a spectacular showdown at Arena Sofia, securing the World Boxing Association's international heavyweight title after a hard-fought battle against Ukrainian challenger Ihor Shevadzutskyi.

In front of a roaring crowd of over 8,000 spectators, Pulev emerged victorious with a commanding performance, outclassing Shevadzutskyi with a unanimous decision from all three judges at ringside, who scored the match 117:111 in favor of the Bulgarian boxing icon.

For Pulev, the victory marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, tallying his 31st win in 34 professional matches, alongside three losses. Meanwhile, Shevadzutskyi, undeterred by defeat, displayed resilience in the ring, with the match serving as only his second loss in 13 matches, boasting 11 victories under his belt.

The bout commenced cautiously, with both fighters sizing each other up in the initial rounds. Despite Pulev's early aggression, Shevadzutskyi, weighing in at 130 kilograms, presented a formidable challenge for the Bulgarian powerhouse.

As the match progressed, the intensity escalated, with both contenders engaging in fierce exchanges and accusations of foul play. However, it was Pulev's strategic prowess and relentless attacks that began to take their toll on Shevadzutskyi, who showed signs of fatigue as the rounds unfolded.

In a thrilling eighth round, Pulev unleashed a thunderous right straight punch, testing Shevadzutskyi's resilience. Despite the Ukrainian's valiant efforts, Pulev maintained control of the ring, pressing forward with calculated precision.

Shevadzutskyi rallied in the late stages of the match, mounting a spirited offensive, much to the delight of the crowd. However, it was Pulev's unwavering determination and ringmanship that ultimately secured his victory.

Following the match, German boxer Mahmoud Charr, the reigning holder of the WBA's "regular" world title in the heavyweight category, made a surprise appearance in the ring. Charr, originally slated to face Pulev, was sidelined due to injury, paving the way for Shevadzutskyi to step in as his replacement.

As the dust settled, Shevadzutskyi proudly waved the flag of Ukraine, eliciting mixed reactions from the audience. While some spectators cheered his display of sportsmanship, others voiced their support for Pulev, underscoring the electrifying atmosphere at Arena Sofia.

In the aftermath of this exhilarating showdown, Kubrat Pulev solidifies his status as a heavyweight force to be reckoned with, while Shevadzutskyi's resilience and sportsmanship earn him respect in defeat.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pulev, boxing, heavyweight, victory

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Secures Hard-Fought Victory in Miami Tournament

In a thrilling match at the "Masters" series tennis tournament in Miami, Grigor Dimitrov secured a hard-fought victory, advancing to the second round of the prestigious event with a prize fund of 8.9 million US dollars

Sports | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:14

Macron Sports Boxing Gloves for Photo Op, Echoing Political Posturing

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a punch at a new trend in political image-making

World » EU | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

Bulgarian Boxer Tervel Pulev defeated the American Joel Shojgreen in the Third Round

Tervel Pulev defeated Joel Shojgreen- the Panther in the third round at a boxing gala in Costa Mesa, California

Sports | April 14, 2023, Friday // 11:07

The Kremlin declared Victory in Soledar

Russia has declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar in the Donetsk region

World » Russia | January 13, 2023, Friday // 14:10

Today is Victory Day: Will Putin officially declare War on Ukraine

The Russian Federation celebrates Victory Day and the Old Continent celebrates Europe Day

World » Russia | May 9, 2022, Monday // 10:07

Tyson Fury Knocked Out Deontay Wilder Again

Tyson Fury defended his World Boxing Council title in the heavyweight division after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of the third clash between the two.

Sports | October 10, 2021, Sunday // 10:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Chess Talent: Three Players Crack Top 30 in FIDE Rankings

In the latest global chess rankings for April, several Bulgarian players have made noteworthy strides, with Antoaneta Stefanova, Nadia Toncheva, and Veselin Topalov securing spots among the top 30 in their respective categories

Sports | April 1, 2024, Monday // 11:31

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Claims 9th Position in World Tennis Rankings

Bulgaria’s tennis sensation Grigor Dimitrov has made a triumphant return to the elite top 10 of the ATP rankings, marking a significant accomplishment in his career

Sports | April 1, 2024, Monday // 09:51

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Stuns World No. 5, Sets Sights on Miami Masters Title

Bulgaria's tennis sensation, Grigor Dimitrov, delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, securing a thrilling victory over world No. 4 Alexander Zverev to advance to the final of the ATP Masters tournament in Miami

Sports | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:41

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Delivers Masterclass, Advances to Miami Masters Semifinals

In a scintillating display of tennis prowess, Grigor Dimitrov stormed into the semifinals of the Miami Masters 1000 tournament after outclassing the top seed, Carlos Alcaraz, in straight sets

Sports | March 29, 2024, Friday // 08:46

Bulgaria's Esports Scene's Ascent

Development of esports in Bulgaria. The evolution of games in the country. Prospects for the development of esports in Bulgaria. The most popular games and competitions.

Sports | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:01

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Miami Masters Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov advances to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1000 tennis tournament (USA) following a thrilling victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz

Sports | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria