Catholics in Bulgaria Commemorate Easter

Today marks Easter Sunday for Catholics in Bulgaria and around the globe, a sacred occasion commemorating the Resurrection of Christ. Joining them in this celebration are the Armenian and Protestant churches, which also observe the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on this first Sunday after the vernal equinox.

In Bulgaria, Catholic churches are filled with believers on this solemn occasion, as they gather to mark the resurrection of Jesus. At midnight, the priest delivers the traditional greeting, "Christ is risen! He is truly risen!", echoing the timeless message of hope delivered by the angel to the women at Jesus's tomb.

Father Ventsi Nikolov, a Catholic priest from the "St. Maximilian Kolbe" monastery in Rakovski, reflects on the significance of Easter in the Christian faith. He emphasizes that Easter is not only the focal point of the liturgical year but also the cornerstone of faith itself. According to Father Nikolov, the resurrection of Jesus symbolizes salvation from sin and darkness, offering believers the promise of redemption and eternal life.

As Catholics celebrate Easter, they are joined by the Armenian community in Bulgaria and worldwide. For Armenians, Easter holds special significance, always observed on the first Sunday after the vernal equinox. This year, the Armenian holiday coincides with Catholic and Protestant Easter, occurring approximately a month earlier than the Orthodox celebration.

In Sofia, the Church of the Holy Mother of God prepares to host a festive Holy Easter liturgy, offering believers a sacred space to come together and commemorate the resurrection of Christ.