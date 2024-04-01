Ukraine Faces New Russian Missile Attack; France to Provide Military Aid

World » UKRAINE | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Ukraine Faces New Russian Missile Attack; France to Provide Military Aid

Ukraine experienced another harrowing missile attack from Russia overnight, prompting air alerts across many Ukrainian regions. The Ukrainian air force reported that Tu-95 bombers launched missiles from Russia's Saratov region, targeting several western regions of Ukraine. In the north, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were also under attack. Sadly, one person was injured in the Russian shelling of a residential area in Kharkiv. The air alert was lifted in western areas minutes before 7 a.m. this morning.

Prior to this assault, Ukrainian military sources revealed that Russian forces deployed a heavy aerial bomb with increased power for the first time in the Sumy region. This formidable ammunition weighs 1500 kilograms, indicating a dangerous escalation in the conflict.

In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, France has pledged significant military support. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that France will provide "hundreds" of older-generation armored personnel carriers and additional Aster 30 missiles for the SAMP/T air defense systems. The aid is scheduled for delivery this year and early next year. Additionally, France is expediting the development of remote-guided munitions, with deliveries to the Ukrainian army slated to begin in the summer.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted at impending personnel changes within the administration, following recent replacements in various positions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, attack, aid

Related Articles:

Russia Launches Spring Recruitment Drive: Calls for 147,000 New Military Recruits

Russia initiated its spring recruitment campaign on Monday

World » Russia | April 1, 2024, Monday // 10:32

US Congress Considers Aid Package for Ukraine

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has announced plans for a groundbreaking aid package for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2024, Monday // 08:51

Russian Recruitment Surge: 30,000 New Soldiers Monthly for the War in Ukraine

Recent assessments from British military intelligence reveal a concerning trend: Russia is purportedly recruiting approximately 30,000 soldiers each month for its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Russia | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 11:00

Zelensky Warns of Possible Retreat Without US Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, stating that the absence of promised military aid from the United States could compel Ukrainian forces to initiate a gradual withdrawal

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:22

Ukraine Faces Emergency Blackout as Russian Attacks Target Power Plants

Ukraine has been plunged into darkness as parts of the country experienced a widespread blackout following a series of devastating attacks on its power plants by Russia.

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:46

World Bank Grants Ukraine 1.5 Billion Tranche

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday that the country has obtained a $1.5 billion tranche from the World Bank program

World » Ukraine | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Obliterate Russian Tank Battalion Near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled a major tank attack launched by the Russian army near Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2024, Monday // 13:14

US Congress Considers Aid Package for Ukraine

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has announced plans for a groundbreaking aid package for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2024, Monday // 08:51

Zelensky Warns of Possible Retreat Without US Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, stating that the absence of promised military aid from the United States could compel Ukrainian forces to initiate a gradual withdrawal

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:22

Ukraine Faces Emergency Blackout as Russian Attacks Target Power Plants

Ukraine has been plunged into darkness as parts of the country experienced a widespread blackout following a series of devastating attacks on its power plants by Russia.

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:46

World Bank Grants Ukraine 1.5 Billion Tranche

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday that the country has obtained a $1.5 billion tranche from the World Bank program

World » Ukraine | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:05

Russian Forces Launch Attacks on Infrastructure in Central Ukraine

Russian forces have carried out targeted attacks on critical infrastructure sites in central Ukraine, causing widespread alarm and disruption

World » Ukraine | March 29, 2024, Friday // 08:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria