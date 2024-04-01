Ukraine Faces New Russian Missile Attack; France to Provide Military Aid

Ukraine experienced another harrowing missile attack from Russia overnight, prompting air alerts across many Ukrainian regions. The Ukrainian air force reported that Tu-95 bombers launched missiles from Russia's Saratov region, targeting several western regions of Ukraine. In the north, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were also under attack. Sadly, one person was injured in the Russian shelling of a residential area in Kharkiv. The air alert was lifted in western areas minutes before 7 a.m. this morning.

Prior to this assault, Ukrainian military sources revealed that Russian forces deployed a heavy aerial bomb with increased power for the first time in the Sumy region. This formidable ammunition weighs 1500 kilograms, indicating a dangerous escalation in the conflict.

In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, France has pledged significant military support. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that France will provide "hundreds" of older-generation armored personnel carriers and additional Aster 30 missiles for the SAMP/T air defense systems. The aid is scheduled for delivery this year and early next year. Additionally, France is expediting the development of remote-guided munitions, with deliveries to the Ukrainian army slated to begin in the summer.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted at impending personnel changes within the administration, following recent replacements in various positions.