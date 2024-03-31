Bulgaria and Romania Enter Air and Sea Schengen Today!

Bulgaria and Romania are poised to become partial members of the Schengen area starting March 31. The European Commission announced that the Schengen rules will apply in both countries, signaling the elimination of border controls at internal air and sea borders.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hailed this milestone as a significant achievement for Bulgaria and Romania, as well as for the Schengen area itself, emphasizing the creation of a more unified Europe for all citizens. The move represents a historic moment, further solidifying the Schengen area as the largest zone of free movement globally.

Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs, expressed pride in the collaborative efforts of both nations, highlighting the lifting of internal border controls at air and sea borders as a pivotal step forward. She also outlined the next phase, which involves extending the removal of checks to internal land borders.

The accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area is expected to facilitate smoother travel and strengthen ties between EU member states. As internal border controls are lifted, travelers can anticipate greater ease and efficiency in crossing between these countries and other Schengen member states.

The decision reflects the commitment of the European Union to fostering integration and cooperation among its members, promoting the principles of freedom of movement and mutual trust. With the expansion of the Schengen area, Bulgaria and Romania are set to play an increasingly integral role in shaping the future of Europe.

As the region moves towards greater unity and connectivity, the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area marks a significant step forward in the ongoing evolution of the European Union.

