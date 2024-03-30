Bulgaria's New PM Dimitar Glavchev Tasked with Forming Interim Government in 7 Days

Amidst Bulgaria's political deadlock, Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Dimitar Glavchev, has been entrusted with the responsibility of forming an interim government in 7 days by President Rumen Radev. This move comes after Glavchev was the sole candidate willing to undertake the commitment, signaling a crucial step towards resolving the nation's governance crisis.

During a meeting with President Radev, Glavchev pledged to assemble a politically neutral cabinet comprising untainted experts with reputable standing in society. He assured Radev that the proposed government would be equidistant from all political forces, emphasizing the importance of restoring stability and credibility in Bulgarian governance.

The decision to appoint Glavchev comes at a critical juncture, with Bulgaria facing the prospect of early parliamentary elections amid ongoing political gridlock. Glavchev's willingness to take on the role underscores his commitment to serving the nation's interests and navigating through challenging times.

However, Glavchev's candidacy has not been without controversy, as the political party "We Continue the Change" (WCC) expressed reservations about his ties to GERB, describing him as a "bright political face" of the party. Despite this criticism, Glavchev remains determined to fulfill his mandate and restore public confidence in Bulgaria's governance.

President Radev, while acknowledging the limitations imposed on his powers by recent constitutional changes, emphasized the need for swift action to avoid prolonged uncertainty. He urged Glavchev to present his chosen cabinet within seven days, paving the way for early parliamentary elections scheduled for June 9.

The formation of an interim government represents a critical step towards resolving Bulgaria's governance crisis and paving the way for new elections. As Glavchev assumes the mantle of leadership, all eyes will be on his efforts to navigate Bulgaria through these challenging times and towards a brighter future.