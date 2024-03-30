President Radev Tasks Glavchev with Forming Interim Government Amid Political Crisis in Bulgaria

Bulgaria and Romania Enter Air and Sea Schengen Today!
In a decisive move amid Bulgaria's political turmoil, President Rumen Radev has bestowed the mandate to form an interim government upon Dimitar Glavchev, Chairman of the Audit Chamber. This marks the fourth such mandate issued by Radev in just two weeks, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
Radev emphasized the gravity of the current political crisis, attributing it to the failure of parties to establish a stable government and the subsequent limitations imposed on the presidential institution's powers. Despite the mechanical constraints placed upon his office, Radev expressed gratitude to all candidates who considered the role of caretaker prime minister, acknowledging their professional and personal reasons for declining the responsibility.
However, amidst the reluctance of potential candidates, Radev commended Glavchev for accepting the highly responsible mission of forming the interim government. The president urged Glavchev to fulfill the mandate within seven days, emphasizing the necessity of avoiding an indefinite period of powerlessness and moving swiftly toward early parliamentary elections.
While the new constitutional texts do not impose a specific deadline, Radev proposed a seven-day timeframe to allow for increased voter turnout and cost-effective planning by combining parliamentary elections with those for the European Parliament. He pledged not to interfere directly or indirectly in the formation of the government, leaving Glavchev to shoulder the task independently.
Nevertheless, Radev urged for a politically neutral cabinet that prioritizes the interests of Bulgarian citizens, emphasizing the importance of addressing pressing issues from day one. While organizing fair elections remains the primary objective, Radev underscored the government's responsibility to tackle the nation's challenges and serve the people diligently.
