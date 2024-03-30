Bulgaria and Romania Set to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea: EC President Hails Historic Moment

In a significant milestone for Bulgaria and Romania, the two countries are poised to become part of the Schengen area by air and sea, marking a momentous occasion in European integration. The move, scheduled for Sunday, will streamline travel procedures and eliminate border checks at airports and seaports, facilitating seamless movement for travelers within the Schengen zone.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (EC), hailed this development as a "great success" for Bulgaria and Romania, emphasizing its historical significance for the Schengen area. With their inclusion, the Schengen family expands to encompass 27 European countries, comprising almost all EU member states and select non-EU nations.

Von der Leyen expressed her support for the abolition of internal air and sea border controls, underscoring the collective efforts toward building a stronger and more unified Europe. She lauded Bulgaria and Romania for their commitment to fulfilling the necessary requirements for Schengen accession, highlighting the culmination of years of preparation and cooperation.

Since December of the previous year, both Bulgaria and Romania have diligently implemented measures to adhere to Schengen rules, paving the way for their integration into the area by March 31, 2024. Collaboration frameworks established between the Commission and the two countries have focused on bolstering border security and addressing migration challenges, further enhancing European security and cohesion.

However, it's worth noting that border checks will persist between Bulgaria and Romania, as the Danube is classified as a land border rather than a sea border. The timing for the cessation of internal land border checks between Bulgaria, Romania, and other Schengen countries awaits a decision from the Council.

The European Commission has long supported Bulgaria and Romania's bid to join the Schengen area, affirming their fulfillment of all necessary criteria in evaluation reports dating back to 2011. With their imminent inclusion, Bulgaria and Romania are poised to deepen their integration into the European Union and contribute to the collective vision of a more interconnected and secure Europe.