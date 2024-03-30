'Revival' Leader Questions Glavchev Nomination for Caretaker PM

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:26
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Leader Questions Glavchev Nomination for Caretaker PM

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, has voiced criticism over the appointment of Dimitar Glavchev as the candidate for acting prime minister, describing him as a prominent political figure. However, Kostadinov's remarks highlight concerns about the potential implications of the appointment for the political landscape in Bulgaria.

In a statement, Kostadinov expressed reservations about the decision to nominate Glavchev, suggesting that it could tilt the electoral playing field in favor of GERB. He emphasized the importance of appointing supra-party figures to ease political tensions and maintain neutrality in the electoral process.

"We Continue the Change" party is facing potential challenges ahead of the European elections, according to Kostadinov. He warned of the risk of assimilation if the party aligns with "Democratic Bulgaria," citing concerns over preferential voting practices within the coalition.

Kostadinov's remarks underscore the complexities of coalition dynamics in Bulgaria's political arena. As parties navigate alliances and electoral strategies, the implications of key appointments and partnerships remain subject to scrutiny.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kostadinov, Glavchev, electoral, coalition

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's New PM Dimitar Glavchev Tasked with Forming Interim Government in 7 Days

Amidst Bulgaria's political deadlock, Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Dimitar Glavchev, has been entrusted with the responsibility of forming an interim government in 7 days by President Rumen Radev

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 17:13

The President Decided: Dimitar Glavchev's Appointment as Acting Prime Minister

The President has appointed Dimitar Glavchev as the acting Prime Minister, marking a continuation of changes within the government

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:37

Peevski Signals Election Inevitability: Bulgaria Prepares for Political Shake-Up

Amidst mounting political tensions and uncertainty in the country, Delyan Peevski, chairman of the DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms), has declared that it is inevitable that Bulgaria will head to elections

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Kiril Petkov and WCC-DB Take Responsibility for Second Term Negotiations

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," has asserted the coalition's readiness to take responsibility for navigating the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 17:34

'Revival' Leader Urges for "Two in One" Elections on June 9

Amidst the political uncertainty in Bulgaria, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Revival," has advocated for holding "two in one" elections on June 9

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Trust in Mariya Gabriel Shaken, Says 'Democratic Bulgaria' Representative

Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed serious doubts about trusting Mariya Gabriel

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's New PM Dimitar Glavchev Tasked with Forming Interim Government in 7 Days

Amidst Bulgaria's political deadlock, Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Dimitar Glavchev, has been entrusted with the responsibility of forming an interim government in 7 days by President Rumen Radev

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 17:13

President Radev Tasks Glavchev with Forming Interim Government Amid Political Crisis in Bulgaria

In a decisive move amid Bulgaria's political turmoil, President Rumen Radev has bestowed the mandate to form an interim government upon Dimitar Glavchev,

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:43

Resigned Prime Minister Denkov Vows Support for New Caretaker PM

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has pledged support for his successor, Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:19

The President Decided: Dimitar Glavchev's Appointment as Acting Prime Minister

The President has appointed Dimitar Glavchev as the acting Prime Minister, marking a continuation of changes within the government

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:37

Bulgaria Faces Stumbling Blocks as Acting Prime Minister Candidates Decline Radev's Offer

As President Rumen Radev continues his quest to appoint an acting prime minister, Bulgaria encounters obstacles as potential candidates refuse the offer

Politics | March 29, 2024, Friday // 17:14

US Ambassador Expresses Disappointment Over Bulgarian Government Formation Stalemate

In a statement that underscores the United States' keen interest in Bulgaria's political landscape, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten expressed disappointment at the failure of negotiations to form a government in the country

Politics » Diplomacy | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria