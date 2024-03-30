'Revival' Leader Questions Glavchev Nomination for Caretaker PM

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, has voiced criticism over the appointment of Dimitar Glavchev as the candidate for acting prime minister, describing him as a prominent political figure. However, Kostadinov's remarks highlight concerns about the potential implications of the appointment for the political landscape in Bulgaria.

In a statement, Kostadinov expressed reservations about the decision to nominate Glavchev, suggesting that it could tilt the electoral playing field in favor of GERB. He emphasized the importance of appointing supra-party figures to ease political tensions and maintain neutrality in the electoral process.

"We Continue the Change" party is facing potential challenges ahead of the European elections, according to Kostadinov. He warned of the risk of assimilation if the party aligns with "Democratic Bulgaria," citing concerns over preferential voting practices within the coalition.

Kostadinov's remarks underscore the complexities of coalition dynamics in Bulgaria's political arena. As parties navigate alliances and electoral strategies, the implications of key appointments and partnerships remain subject to scrutiny.