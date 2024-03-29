Zelensky Warns of Possible Retreat Without US Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, stating that the absence of promised military aid from the United States could compel Ukrainian forces to initiate a gradual withdrawal. Zelensky's remarks come amidst ongoing disputes in the US Congress over the approval of aid packages crucial for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

In an interview published yesterday, Zelensky underscored the critical importance of American support for Ukraine's defense capabilities. Without essential military resources such as air defense systems, Patriot missiles, and artillery shells, Zelensky expressed concerns about the ability of Ukrainian forces to maintain their frontline positions effectively.

"The absence of American support means that we are vulnerable, lacking crucial defense mechanisms," Zelensky emphasized in his conversation with the Washington Post. He warned of the potential consequences of a Russian breakthrough in the absence of necessary resources, particularly the threat posed to major Ukrainian cities.

Efforts to secure aid have been hampered by political gridlock in the US House of Representatives, where House Speaker Mike Johnson has delayed the approval of military and financial aid packages. The reluctance to act has been attributed to partisan divisions and pressure from former President Donald Trump, who has sought to undermine President Joe Biden's initiatives.

President Biden has urged Congress to expedite the approval of aid packages, citing the urgency of the situation in Ukraine. Zelensky personally appealed to Johnson during a recent phone call, stressing the vital importance of US support in light of escalating tensions.

Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has indicated that efforts to advance the aid package will resume following the Catholic Easter holiday.

The situation remains fluid as Ukraine navigates the complexities of international politics while confronting the immediate threat of Russian aggression. The outcome of congressional deliberations will undoubtedly have significant implications for Ukraine's ability to defend itself against external threats.