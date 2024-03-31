Bulgarian Cruise Ship Collides with Concrete Wall in Austria, 11 Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Cruise Ship Collides with Concrete Wall in Austria, 11 Injured

A Bulgarian cruise ship collided with a concrete wall in a sluice on the River Danube in the northern Austrian town of Aschach an der Donau, leaving eleven people injured. The incident, which occurred overnight, has sparked concern and prompted a large-scale rescue operation.

According to local police reports cited by Reuters, the cruise ship was carrying approximately 160 passengers on a journey from Bavaria in Germany to the Austrian city of Linz. Most of the passengers are German citizens, while the crew hails from Bulgaria. The collision, which occurred around 11:40 pm on Friday, resulted in eleven individuals being injured and subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the ship was able to continue its journey following the accident, indicating that the damage sustained was not severe enough to impede its progress. However, local media outlets have described the incident as a "major incident," underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

While the exact cause of the collision remains unclear, authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the factors contributing to the accident. In the meantime, the safety and well-being of the passengers and crew are of paramount importance, with emergency responders working diligently to provide assistance to those affected.

