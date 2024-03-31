Bulgarian Cruise Ship Collides with Concrete Wall in Austria, 11 Injured

Bulgaria and Romania Enter Air and Sea Schengen Today!
Bulgaria and Romania are poised to become partial members of the Schengen area starting March 31
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
A Bulgarian cruise ship collided with a concrete wall in a sluice on the River Danube in the northern Austrian town of Aschach an der Donau, leaving eleven people injured. The incident, which occurred overnight, has sparked concern and prompted a large-scale rescue operation.
According to local police reports cited by Reuters, the cruise ship was carrying approximately 160 passengers on a journey from Bavaria in Germany to the Austrian city of Linz. Most of the passengers are German citizens, while the crew hails from Bulgaria. The collision, which occurred around 11:40 pm on Friday, resulted in eleven individuals being injured and subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.
Fortunately, the ship was able to continue its journey following the accident, indicating that the damage sustained was not severe enough to impede its progress. However, local media outlets have described the incident as a "major incident," underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
While the exact cause of the collision remains unclear, authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the factors contributing to the accident. In the meantime, the safety and well-being of the passengers and crew are of paramount importance, with emergency responders working diligently to provide assistance to those affected.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A pair of powerful earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 5.2 and 5.7, have struck Southwest Greece, sending tremors through the region and triggering concerns over potential damage.
A bomb signal was received this morning at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski"
A race against time unfolds in Serbia as emergency services mobilize to locate two-year-old Danka Ilić, who vanished from Banjsko Polje near Bor
A devastating fire in the German town of Solingen has resulted in the tragic loss of four Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin, including two children
Residents of a residential apartment block in the "Obelya" district of the capital city are living in constant fear as a troubled neighbor continues to unleash a reign of terror
A devastating fire engulfed an apartment block in the "Druzhba" district located in Sofia, resulting in the tragic loss of one life and leaving three individuals hospitalized due to gas inhalation
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022