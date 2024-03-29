Bulgaria Faces Stumbling Blocks as Acting Prime Minister Candidates Decline Radev's Offer

Politics | March 29, 2024, Friday // 17:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Stumbling Blocks as Acting Prime Minister Candidates Decline Radev's Offer

As President Rumen Radev continues his quest to appoint an acting prime minister, Bulgaria encounters obstacles as potential candidates refuse the offer. Ombudsman Diana Kovacheva and Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Petar Chobanov are the latest to decline, complicating the country's political landscape.

According to reports from BNT, Kovacheva informed President Radev that she cannot assume the role of acting prime minister due to her impending appointment as a judge at the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, scheduled for April 17. Meanwhile, Chobanov expressed solidarity with the stance of BNB Governor Dimitar Radev, emphasizing the importance of keeping the central bank independent from political influences.

The decision of Kovacheva and Chobanov follows the resignation of Deputy Ombudsman Elena Cherneva-Marcheva, which further narrows President Radev's pool of potential candidates. Both Kovacheva and Cherneva-Marcheva maintain a stance of staying apolitical, with Kovacheva set to step down as ombudsman next week.

During his meeting with President Radev, Chobanov stressed the significance of the current BNB team's role in advancing economic development and maintaining stability within the Eurozone. While acknowledging the hypothetical scenario of relinquishing his position for the national interest, Chobanov emphasized the need for a decisive resolution from President Radev.

Radoslav Milenkov, slated to become the next deputy governor of the BNB, also participated in discussions with President Radev. Milenkov, a banker with a background in the European Central Bank's Supervisory Board, reiterated his commitment to his role in the banking sector, emphasizing his non-political affiliation.

President Radev initiated the series of meetings with potential prime ministers in line with constitutional provisions, aiming to expedite the process of forming an official cabinet amidst Bulgaria's political uncertainty.

