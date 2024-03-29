Scandal Erupts: Moscow Allegedly Pays MEPs to Influence European Elections

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:31
Bulgaria: Scandal Erupts: Moscow Allegedly Pays MEPs to Influence European Elections

A brewing scandal has gripped European politics as reports surface of Russia's alleged payment to high-ranking Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in a bid to sway the upcoming European elections scheduled for June. According to Politico, the revelations come amidst growing concerns over foreign interference in democratic processes within the European Union.

The controversy unfolded recently, with the Czech government taking action against the website Voice of Europe, which it accused of being part of a pro-Russian influence campaign. Subsequently, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo disclosed to the Federal Parliament in Brussels that Russia had engaged with MEPs and offered financial incentives to disseminate Kremlin propaganda. However, specific names of implicated MEPs were not disclosed, as the revelations were jointly announced by Belgian and Czech authorities.

Prague also imposed sanctions on Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, allegedly involved in orchestrating influence operations from Russia, along with an individual identified as Artyom Pavlovich Marchevsky, believed to be connected to the Moscow operation.

In Poland, security services launched an investigation and seized substantial amounts of money as part of a cross-border operation conducted in Warsaw and Tychy. The investigation aims to uncover the extent of Russian involvement in influencing European affairs.

Meanwhile, scrutiny has intensified over the Voice of Europe YouTube channel, which has featured conversations with MEPs predominantly from far-right, Eurosceptic parties critical of EU policies such as the Green Deal and hostile towards Ukraine. Notably, there is no evidence to suggest that these MEPs received financial compensation.

Despite the revelations, no Bulgarian MEPs have been implicated in the scandal, with Bulgaria currently lacking representation in the far-right "Identity and Democracy" group in the European Parliament. However, concerns persist over the potential impact of foreign interference on the integrity of European democratic processes.

The scandal marks the latest in a series of controversies to rock the European Parliament, following previous revelations of MEPs being bribed by Qatar to influence policy decisions and the exposure of a Latvian MEP as a Russian agent. With allegations swirling and investigations underway, the integrity of European elections hangs in the balance as authorities grapple with the specter of external manipulation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moscow, MEPs, European, influence

Related Articles:

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Prior Knowledge About Terror Attack Near Moscow

Ukrainian military intelligence has accused Russian intelligence services of having prior knowledge about the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow

World » Ukraine | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:36

Czech Republic Exposes Russian Influence Network Operating Across Europe, Including Bulgaria

The Czech Republic has revealed the dismantling of a vast network of Russian influence spanning across Europe, with Bulgaria among its targeted countries

World » EU | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:26

European Prosecutor's Office Charges Suspect for EU Funds Fraud in Bulgaria

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has taken legal action against an individual suspected of fraudulent activities involving European subsidies, as announced by the Luxembourg-based institution

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00

After the Terrorist Attack in Moscow: The Four Defendants Remain in Custody

After the terror attack that shook the Crocus City Hall concert hall in a Moscow suburb, a Russian court has made a decisive move, extending the custody of the four defendants until May 22

World » Russia | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Putin Vows Justice: Arrests Made After Moscow Attack

After the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, where at least 133 innocent lives were lost, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a period of national mourning

World » Russia | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 20:37

Bulgarian Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures Following Moscow Terror Attack

In response to the harrowing terrorist attack near Moscow, Bulgarian law enforcement agencies have intensified security efforts across the nation, according to reports from the Ministry of the Interior's press center

Politics | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 16:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria and Romania Set to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea: EC President Hails Historic Moment

In a significant milestone for Bulgaria and Romania, the two countries are poised to become part of the Schengen area by air and sea, marking a momentous occasion in European integration

World » EU | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:32

France Accelerates Weapons Production to Support Ukraine

France has announced plans to expedite the production and delivery of essential military equipment to support Ukrainian forces

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 11:24

Polish Prime Minister Warns We Are In "Pre-War Era" Amid Russian Aggression

In a sobering assessment of the current geopolitical landscape, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sounded the alarm, cautioning that Europe is entering a "pre-war era"

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Czech Republic Exposes Russian Influence Network Operating Across Europe, Including Bulgaria

The Czech Republic has revealed the dismantling of a vast network of Russian influence spanning across Europe, with Bulgaria among its targeted countries

World » EU | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:26

European Prosecutor's Office Charges Suspect for EU Funds Fraud in Bulgaria

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has taken legal action against an individual suspected of fraudulent activities involving European subsidies, as announced by the Luxembourg-based institution

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00

EU Grants Rheinmetall Over 130 Million Euros for Ammunition Production Expansion

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has secured a substantial financial boost from the European Union, receiving over 130 million euros to enhance its ammunition production capabilities

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria