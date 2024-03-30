US Ambassador Expresses Disappointment Over Bulgarian Government Formation Stalemate

March 29, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: US Ambassador Expresses Disappointment Over Bulgarian Government Formation Stalemate

In a statement that underscores the United States' keen interest in Bulgaria's political landscape, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten expressed disappointment at the failure of negotiations to form a government in the country. Ambassador Merten's remarks come amid ongoing discussions among Bulgarian political factions aimed at resolving the deadlock and establishing a functioning administration.

"We are disappointed that efforts to form a government have failed," Ambassador Merten stated, emphasizing the US's stance of non-interference in Bulgaria's internal political processes. Despite this setback, he highlighted the country's progress over the past nine months, expressing optimism that Bulgaria will continue its development trajectory once a new government is in place following the upcoming elections.

While refraining from direct involvement in Bulgaria's domestic affairs, the US has consistently encouraged dialogue and collaboration among political stakeholders to achieve a constructive solution. Ambassador Merten reiterated the importance of maintaining Bulgaria's alignment with the European Union and NATO, asserting that the country's established institutions will uphold its commitments on the international stage.

"There is no reason not to be optimistic about Bulgaria," Ambassador Merten affirmed, emphasizing the nation's integral role within the European and transatlantic communities. Despite the current impasse, he expressed confidence in Bulgaria's ability to uphold its strategic partnerships and contribute positively to regional stability.

