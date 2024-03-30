Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Get Ready for Sunny and Warm Days

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 29, 2024, Friday // 18:34
Pixabay

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain mostly clear with some increasing high cloud cover. Conditions will be generally calm, with minimum temperatures ranging mostly between 7°C and 12°C, with temperatures around 8°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow's weather forecast indicates predominantly sunny and warm conditions. While scattered high clouds may be present, particularly in the west, they are expected to diminish over time. Light to moderate southerly winds will prevail across most regions. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to reach highs between 23°C and 28°C, slightly lower along the Black Sea coast, with temperatures around 25°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, expect mostly sunny skies with scattered high clouds and a light to moderate south-southeast wind. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 15°C and 20°C. The sea water temperature will be around 9°-10°C, with sea swell reaching 1-2 points.

In the mountainous regions, it will be mostly sunny with some high clouds in the morning. A moderate south-southwest wind will lead to further daytime temperature increases. Expect maximum temperatures around 18° C at 1200 meters altitude and around 10° C at 2000 meters.

Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, the weather is expected to remain mostly sunny with scattered high clouds, becoming more significant on the latter day. A light southerly wind will persist. Temperatures will continue to rise, with minimum temperatures ranging between 9°C and 14°C and maximum temperatures between 25°C and 30 °C on Monday.

