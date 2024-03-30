Two decades ago, Bulgaria embarked on a transformative journey by joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), marking a pivotal moment in its modern history. Since then, the country has navigated the complexities of collective security, democratic values, and defense integration within the alliance. As Bulgaria commemorates its 20th anniversary in NATO, diverse voices reflect on the impact of membership, the evolution of defense capabilities, and the broader implications for regional stability and national identity.
Outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov remarked at the national conference titled "20 Years of Bulgaria in NATO: Because We Are Stronger Together," held under the auspices of the outgoing government, that NATO enlargement fundamentally extends democracy, peace, and security. The forum, organized by the Diplomatic Institute under the Foreign Minister in collaboration with the Information Centre of the Ministry of Defence, the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria, and the Sofia Security Forum, provided a platform for this discussion.
Denkov emphasized that NATO, as a collective defense alliance, serves as the protector of more than 1 billion civilians, highlighting its pivotal role in ensuring global security. He stressed the Alliance's ability to effectively adapt to evolving security challenges, underscoring the principle that unity strengthens people and nations.
Regarding Vladimir Putin's stance, Denkov asserted that NATO's military might is not the primary concern for Moscow. Instead, he pointed out that Putin's regime opposes democracy and its associated values. Denkov reiterated that NATO's doctrine focuses on deterrence and defense, emphasizing the Alliance's commitment to safeguarding democratic principles and countering threats to freedom and stability.
According to outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, NATO represents more than just a strategic foreign policy objective for Bulgaria; it serves as a catalyst for the consolidation of democratic values and socio-economic advancement. Speaking at the national conference, Gabriel emphasized the integral role of the alliance in Bulgaria's trajectory.
Gabriel highlighted the historic significance of Bulgaria's decision to join NATO alongside six other Central and Eastern European nations two decades ago, framing it as a sovereign choice in favor of defending freedom. Over the past 20 years, she noted, Bulgaria has actively worked to promote Euro-Atlantic integration among Western Balkan countries, demonstrating its commitment to regional stability and cooperation.
Moreover, Gabriel emphasized Bulgaria's steadfast support for Ukraine, asserting that the country's future is intrinsically linked to NATO. She affirmed Bulgaria's continued backing for Ukraine's aspirations to join the alliance, underscoring the importance of solidarity and collaboration among NATO members and aspirants.
Daniel Mitov from GERB highlighted Bulgaria's 20th anniversary of NATO membership as a hard-earned legacy of freedom and rigorous reforms. He underscored its significance as a testament to the enduring strength of collective security and a rules-based security framework. Mitov, speaking on behalf of his parliamentary group, emphasized Bulgaria and its allies' united determination to uphold a world where territorial integrity is respected and nations have the freedom to determine their own futures.
Quoting US President John F. Kennedy, Mitov reiterated the commitment to defend liberty at any cost. He noted that Bulgaria and Eastern European nations played a pivotal role in shaping NATO's purpose, shifting away from Russian influence towards democratic societies. Mitov clarified that while NATO's enlargement may have appeared as expansion in the 1990s, it actually represented Eastern Europe's move towards freedom and democracy.
Mitov pointed out that recent events, particularly Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, underscored the importance of Eastern European nations' persistence in seeking NATO membership. He credited Western leaders for recognizing NATO expansion as a means to dissolve old divisions, particularly in light of Kremlin aggression, which further solidified NATO's existence and prompted new expansions with Sweden and Finland.
Highlighting Bulgaria's strategic position in the Black Sea region, Mitov emphasized its crucial role in regional security. He called for enhanced cooperation with Greece and Romania to bolster shared security infrastructure. Mitov stressed the importance of NATO's political dimension, particularly in distinguishing between right and wrong in today's complex geopolitical landscape.
In commemorating Bulgaria's 20th anniversary of joining NATO, Delyan Peevski, co-leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), emphasized Bulgaria's evolution into a respected and reliable partner globally. Peevski highlighted the significant role of DPS in Bulgaria's attainment of this strategic objective, underscoring the party's unwavering commitment to Euro-Atlantic values and its pivotal advocacy for NATO and EU integration as fundamental to Bulgaria's progress.
Asserting the indispensability of Atlantic values, Peevski emphasized their centrality in shaping international geopolitical dynamics. He stressed the imperative for all NATO member states to prioritize unity and solidarity, especially in times of conflict and significant challenges, to safeguard collective security and the well-being of individuals.
President Rumen Radev emphasized that joining NATO represents more than just becoming part of a formidable military alliance. It signifies integration into a collective space defined by shared democratic values, freedom, peace, and a commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law.
Radev acknowledged the dedicated efforts of generations of statesmen, politicians, diplomats, military personnel, and public figures who have worked tirelessly to secure Bulgaria's NATO membership.
Outgoing Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev highlighted a significant increase in the defense budget for 2024 compared to 2022, noting a rise of over 60%. Emphasizing investments in defense capabilities and closer integration within NATO, Tagarev expressed confidence in the strengthening of NATO's European pillar and the assumption of greater responsibility. He underscored the importance of NATO membership, suggesting it facilitated Bulgaria's invitation to join the European Union, contributing to the nation's alignment with free, democratic principles and respect for international law.
Reflecting on Bulgaria's progress since the turn of the century, Tagarev indicated a substantial growth in the defense budget, with expenditures reaching 62% of the EU average in 2022 and likely surpassing 65% presently. He emphasized NATO's significance beyond a military alliance, citing its role in enhancing well-being, promoting freedom, and fostering democratic development. Tagarev acknowledged that NATO membership does not offer instant solutions to challenges but underscores the importance of assuming responsibility for Bulgaria's security and development.
According to Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of 'Revival' and spokesperson for the parliamentary group, the Bulgarian military has been significantly weakened since the country's accession to NATO. He stated that over the past two decades, Bulgaria's armed forces have dwindled from 45,000 to 15,000 personnel and have seen a reduction in their capabilities. Kostadinov described the current state of the Bulgarian army as merely a "fiction."
He criticized NATO, asserting that the organization has lost its original purpose and is now fabricating threats to justify its existence. Kostadinov accused Bulgaria's NATO allies of exploiting the country's defense infrastructure while neglecting to support its development.
According to Kostadinov, Bulgaria has been hindered from advancing its military technology and defense capabilities, with its research and development institutions, such as the research institute at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, being shut down.
Kostadinov argued that NATO lacks the capability to effectively engage in warfare and poses a significant threat to Bulgarian national security. He called for Bulgaria to withdraw from NATO, stating that now is the opportune moment to do so.
It could be said that Bulgaria's tenure in NATO has been a journey of adaptation, challenges, and opportunities. While debates persist over the alliance's role and the implications for national sovereignty, one thing remains clear: Bulgaria's commitment to NATO reflects its aspiration for security, stability, and democratic values. As the country looks ahead, the dialogue surrounding NATO membership continues to shape its strategic outlook, underscoring the enduring significance of collective security in an ever-evolving world.