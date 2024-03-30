Perspectives of Political Leaders on the Security, Sovereignty, and Strategic Evolution of Bulgaria's 20 Years in NATO

Two decades ago, Bulgaria embarked on a transformative journey by joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), marking a pivotal moment in its modern history. Since then, the country has navigated the complexities of collective security, democratic values, and defense integration within the alliance. As Bulgaria commemorates its 20th anniversary in NATO, diverse voices reflect on the impact of membership, the evolution of defense capabilities, and the broader implications for regional stability and national identity.

Outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov remarked at the national conference titled "20 Years of Bulgaria in NATO: Because We Are Stronger Together," held under the auspices of the outgoing government, that NATO enlargement fundamentally extends democracy, peace, and security. The forum, organized by the Diplomatic Institute under the Foreign Minister in collaboration with the Information Centre of the Ministry of Defence, the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria, and the Sofia Security Forum, provided a platform for this discussion.

Denkov emphasized that NATO, as a collective defense alliance, serves as the protector of more than 1 billion civilians, highlighting its pivotal role in ensuring global security. He stressed the Alliance's ability to effectively adapt to evolving security challenges, underscoring the principle that unity strengthens people and nations.

Regarding Vladimir Putin's stance, Denkov asserted that NATO's military might is not the primary concern for Moscow. Instead, he pointed out that Putin's regime opposes democracy and its associated values. Denkov reiterated that NATO's doctrine focuses on deterrence and defense, emphasizing the Alliance's commitment to safeguarding democratic principles and countering threats to freedom and stability.

According to outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, NATO represents more than just a strategic foreign policy objective for Bulgaria; it serves as a catalyst for the consolidation of democratic values and socio-economic advancement. Speaking at the national conference, Gabriel emphasized the integral role of the alliance in Bulgaria's trajectory. Gabriel highlighted the historic significance of Bulgaria's decision to join NATO alongside six other Central and Eastern European nations two decades ago, framing it as a sovereign choice in favor of defending freedom. Over the past 20 years, she noted, Bulgaria has actively worked to promote Euro-Atlantic integration among Western Balkan countries, demonstrating its commitment to regional stability and cooperation. Moreover, Gabriel emphasized Bulgaria's steadfast support for Ukraine, asserting that the country's future is intrinsically linked to NATO. She affirmed Bulgaria's continued backing for Ukraine's aspirations to join the alliance, underscoring the importance of solidarity and collaboration among NATO members and aspirants.