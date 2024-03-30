Bulgaria Marks 20 Years in NATO with Celebration and Reflection

Politics » DEFENSE | March 29, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Marks 20 Years in NATO with Celebration and Reflection

Bulgaria commemorates a significant milestone today as it celebrates 20 years of NATO membership. On March 29, 2004, Bulgaria, alongside several other nations including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, officially became a member of the NATO alliance.

This anniversary holds profound historical significance for Bulgaria, as NATO membership has been instrumental in safeguarding the nation's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Council of Ministers emphasized the critical role NATO plays in ensuring Bulgaria's free and democratic development, underscoring the alliance's unity and the robust transatlantic relationship as vital pillars for the country's future and prosperity. Throughout the years, NATO has proven indispensable in addressing crises, confronting challenges, and countering security threats, highlighting the principle of collective defense and cooperation among allies.

To mark this momentous occasion, Bulgaria has organized a series of thematic events and declarations, with the parliament also commemorating the anniversary through official statements. Under the government's auspices, a national conference titled "20 Years of Bulgaria in NATO: Because We Are Strong Together" is being held at the Central Military Club. This conference, organized by the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Information Center of the Ministry of Defense, the Atlantic Club in Bulgaria, and the Sofia Security Forum, aims to reflect on Bulgaria's two decades within the NATO alliance.

Additionally, the celebration will continue with a grand concert titled "20 Years of Bulgaria in NATO," organized by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The concert, scheduled to take place at "Knyaz Alexander I" Square, will feature performances by the Guards Representative Brass Band, the Armed Forces Representative Ensemble of the National Guard Unit, and the NATO Jazz Band, making its inaugural visit to Bulgaria. The concert will commence with a joint rendition of the Bulgarian anthem and the NATO anthem, symbolizing the shared values and solidarity among NATO member states.

For citizens interested in attending the concert, designated checkpoints have been set up for admission at various locations in Sofia. The Ministry of Defense has provided detailed information regarding the checkpoints for public access.

Moreover, as part of the "National Program with Initiatives to Mark the 20th Anniversary of Bulgaria's Accession to NATO," approved by the Council of Ministers, numerous events including conferences, exhibitions, open days, and sports events are scheduled to take place throughout the year. Among these events, the "Georgi Stoykov Rakovski" Military Academy will host the international conference titled "20 Years of Bulgaria in NATO. 20 Years of NATO in Bulgaria" from April 2 to 4.

