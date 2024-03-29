UN Court Orders Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid Access to Gaza

World | March 29, 2024, Friday // 12:43
Bulgaria: UN Court Orders Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid Access to Gaza

The UN International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel must allow unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in Gaza. Reuters reported that the court rejected Israel's argument that it was not obstructing supplies to the enclave. Israel insists on inspecting every shipment to prevent Hamas from using the cargo, resulting in lengthy approval processes that effectively block aid.

The court's binding order instructs Israel to take immediate and effective measures, in collaboration with the United Nations, to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza. This includes food, water, fuel, and medical supplies. The ruling emphasized that Palestinians in Gaza are not just at risk of starvation but that starvation is already beginning.

Furthermore, the court demanded that Israel's military refrain from actions that violate the rights of Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. This includes halting any actions that hinder urgent humanitarian aid. Additionally, the judges called for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, aligning with a recent UN Security Council resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza.

Tags: UN, Israel, Gaza, aid

