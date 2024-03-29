Police Detain Six Foreigners in Overnight Operation at Refugee Centers in Sofia

Crime | March 29, 2024, Friday // 12:39
Bulgaria: Police Detain Six Foreigners in Overnight Operation at Refugee Centers in Sofia

A recent police operation conducted in refugee centers across Sofia resulted in the detention of six foreigners, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior. The operation, which took place last night, targeted accommodation facilities in the "Ovcha Kupel," "Voenna Rampa," and "Vrazhdebna" districts, with a total of 680 individuals subjected to checks.

Among those detained, approximately 60 men were found to have violated curfew regulations within the accommodation centers. Additionally, authorities conducted thorough inspections for prohibited items and drugs during the operation. Individuals flagged for nationwide search warrants, as well as those lacking proper identification or residing unlawfully in the premises, were also scrutinized.

The initiative underscores efforts by law enforcement to maintain security and enforce regulations within refugee centers, ensuring the safety of residents and surrounding communities. By conducting comprehensive checks and addressing instances of non-compliance with curfew and legal documentation requirements, authorities aim to uphold order and address potential security risks.

As tensions remain high amidst ongoing migration challenges, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring refugee centers and implementing measures to safeguard public safety. The detention of individuals found to be in violation of regulations serves as a deterrent to potential offenders and underscores the importance of adherence to established protocols.

Tags: sofia, police, refugee, detention

