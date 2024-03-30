Explosion Rocks Romania's Largest Refinery - Petromidia

An explosion shook the largest Romanian refinery, Petromidia, located in Constanta County on the Black Sea coast, this morning, as reported by Radio Romania. Fortunately, authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the incident, although measures are underway to assess the extent of air pollution caused by the explosion.

Thick clouds of black smoke billow from the refinery, casting a pall over the surrounding area, with visibility affected as far as the city of Constanta and the resort of Mamaia. In response to the emergency, the "red intervention plan" has been activated, prompting the dispatch of six fire engines, two ladder trucks, and three ambulances to the scene. Additional assistance is anticipated from neighboring areas such as Slobozia and Feteşt.

This recent explosion at Petromidia serves as a grim reminder of past incidents at the facility. In early July 2021, an explosion claimed the lives of three workers, while just two years later, in June 2023, a firefighter was injured in a fire at the Petromidia diesel distillation plant.

As investigations into the cause of the explosion at Petromidia are underway, concerns persist regarding the safety protocols and operational standards at the refinery. The recurrence of such incidents raises questions about the effectiveness of safety measures and the need for stricter regulatory oversight in the petrochemical industry.