France Accelerates Weapons Production to Support Ukraine

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 11:24
Bulgaria: France Accelerates Weapons Production to Support Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

France has announced plans to expedite the production and delivery of essential military equipment to support Ukrainian forces. The French government's decision comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, with efforts focused on bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of continued Russian aggression.

France's commitment to Ukraine's defense was underscored by the announcement of the transfer of 79 CAESAR howitzers and 400 drones to Ukrainian forces. Additionally, the French defense minister has issued a warning, signaling the government's intent to prioritize military production to ensure timely delivery of ammunition and equipment.

The urgency of the situation was emphasized by Sebastien Lecornu, France's defense minister, who highlighted the need to ramp up production to meet Ukraine's immediate requirements. With plans to deliver 80 thousand shells to Ukraine by the year's end—nearly three times the previous rate—France aims to significantly enhance the firepower available to Ukrainian forces on the frontlines.

To achieve this ambitious goal, France has mobilized its industrial capacity, with manufacturers operating round-the-clock to meet the demand for military equipment. Vincent Deles, director of a weapons company, emphasized the unprecedented scale of production, noting the need to deliver over a million modular cargoes to support Ukraine's defense efforts.

President Emmanuel Macron's call for manufacturers to transition to a military economy reflects France's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and security. The defense minister's warning of potential requisitioning of industrial capacity underscores the government's determination to prioritize military production amid supply chain challenges.

The acceleration of the military industry, however, is not without consequences for the civilian sector, as prioritization may impact the rate of development in other industries. Gaspard Schnitzler, director of the Institute for International and Strategic Studies, highlighted the need to redirect resources from civilian to defense production to meet the urgent demands of the conflict.

In addition to ramping up production domestically, France plans to establish military factories in Ukraine to facilitate the production, maintenance, and repair of critical equipment such as howitzers and armored personnel carriers. This strategic initiative aims to bolster Ukraine's self-reliance in defense production and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, weapons, Ukraine, defense

Related Articles:

Ukraine Faces Emergency Blackout as Russian Attacks Target Power Plants

Ukraine has been plunged into darkness as parts of the country experienced a widespread blackout following a series of devastating attacks on its power plants by Russia.

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:46

World Bank Grants Ukraine 1.5 Billion Tranche

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday that the country has obtained a $1.5 billion tranche from the World Bank program

World » Ukraine | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:05

Debris from a Drone Discovered Near Romania-Ukraine Border

Romanian authorities have announced the discovery of wreckage believed to be from a drone near the border with Ukraine

World » Southeast Europe | March 29, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Perspectives of Political Leaders on the Security, Sovereignty, and Strategic Evolution of Bulgaria's 20 Years in NATO

Two decades ago, Bulgaria embarked on a transformative journey by joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Politics » Defense | March 29, 2024, Friday // 13:19

Polish Prime Minister Warns We Are In "Pre-War Era" Amid Russian Aggression

In a sobering assessment of the current geopolitical landscape, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sounded the alarm, cautioning that Europe is entering a "pre-war era"

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Russian Forces Launch Attacks on Infrastructure in Central Ukraine

Russian forces have carried out targeted attacks on critical infrastructure sites in central Ukraine, causing widespread alarm and disruption

World » Ukraine | March 29, 2024, Friday // 08:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria and Romania Set to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea: EC President Hails Historic Moment

In a significant milestone for Bulgaria and Romania, the two countries are poised to become part of the Schengen area by air and sea, marking a momentous occasion in European integration

World » EU | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:32

Scandal Erupts: Moscow Allegedly Pays MEPs to Influence European Elections

A brewing scandal has gripped European politics as reports surface of Russia's alleged payment to high-ranking Members of the European Parliament

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:31

Polish Prime Minister Warns We Are In "Pre-War Era" Amid Russian Aggression

In a sobering assessment of the current geopolitical landscape, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sounded the alarm, cautioning that Europe is entering a "pre-war era"

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Czech Republic Exposes Russian Influence Network Operating Across Europe, Including Bulgaria

The Czech Republic has revealed the dismantling of a vast network of Russian influence spanning across Europe, with Bulgaria among its targeted countries

World » EU | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:26

European Prosecutor's Office Charges Suspect for EU Funds Fraud in Bulgaria

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has taken legal action against an individual suspected of fraudulent activities involving European subsidies, as announced by the Luxembourg-based institution

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00

EU Grants Rheinmetall Over 130 Million Euros for Ammunition Production Expansion

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has secured a substantial financial boost from the European Union, receiving over 130 million euros to enhance its ammunition production capabilities

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria