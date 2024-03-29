Carrefour Returns to Sofia: French Retail Giant Opens Two Supermarkets in the Bulgarian Capital

After nearly a decade-long absence, the renowned French retail chain Carrefour has made a triumphant return to Bulgaria, marking its comeback with the opening of two supermarkets in Sofia. The new Carrefour outlets, situated in TSUM (Central Universal Store) and at 89 Al. Malinov Blvd., herald a fresh chapter for the brand in the country, offering a diverse range of products and a promise of further expansion in the coming months.

Embracing a smaller format compared to its previous presence, the Carrefour supermarkets aim to cater to the evolving needs of Bulgarian consumers while maintaining the brand's signature commitment to quality and variety. With plans to operate 25 locations by the year's end, Carrefour's resurgence signals a renewed focus on the Bulgarian market and a strategic investment in its growth potential.

Proudly showcasing French goods alongside a wide array of products, the newly opened supermarkets boast over 8,000 items, including approximately 300 French products bearing Carrefour's own labels. Setting itself apart from competitors, Carrefour emphasizes its extensive portfolio of private labels, encompassing everything from organic offerings to household staples, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Facilitating a unique shopping experience, the Carrefour outlets feature dedicated coffee areas in collaboration with Cafemag, inviting customers to indulge in moments of relaxation amidst their retail excursions. This blend of convenience and ambiance underscores Carrefour's commitment to enhancing the overall shopping experience for patrons.

The revival of Carrefour in Bulgaria comes under a new franchise agreement brokered with Greek intermediary Retail&More, signaling a fresh start for the iconic brand under the stewardship of experienced hands. With operational management entrusted to Parkmart Holding, led by Dobromir Andonov, Carrefour aims to leverage existing infrastructure and expertise to ensure seamless operations and customer satisfaction, reports "Capital".

As part of its rebranding strategy, Carrefour will convert existing Parkmart and Aldo stores across Bulgaria into branded outlets, with plans for further expansion into key cities and resort destinations. From the bustling streets of Sofia to the scenic coastal towns, Carrefour's presence is set to be felt across the country, offering convenience and quality to shoppers nationwide.

The first Carrefour outlets in Bulgaria will be located in the existing Parkmart stores (six in Sofia, Varna, Burgas) and the seasonal Aldo supermarkets, which are located in the Black Sea resorts and in the winter resorts like Bansko and Borovets. The smaller stores between 200 and 500 square meters in size will be branded as Carrefour Express, and the larger ones - those in TSUM, in the capital "Mladost 4", in Varna and Burgas - as Carrefour Market. Expectations are that by the end of 2024, around 25 locations of Parkmart and Aldo will be rebranded as Carrefour. The Parkmart brand will be preserved as a more luxurious format and one location under this brand will continue to operate in Varna in the former Piccadilly Park. Two new sites will be branded directly as Carrefour - in Plovdiv - in the palace of the Plovdiv fair, and in Varna - in the port area.

Looking ahead, Carrefour is poised to embrace the digital realm, with plans to introduce online deliveries through its dedicated app, building upon Parkmart's previous success in e-commerce.