Seismic Shockwaves: Bulgaria's Devin and Southwest Greece Hit by Earthquakes

A pair of powerful earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 5.2 and 5.7, have struck Southwest Greece, sending tremors through the region and triggering concerns over potential damage. The seismic activity, reported by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, rattled residents and raised alarm bells across affected areas.

Initially thought to be of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale, the earthquakes were subsequently revised to slightly lower magnitudes, with recordings indicating occurrences at 9:11 and 9:12 Bulgarian time, respectively. Despite the downgrade, the intensity of the tremors was sufficient to prompt immediate attention and response efforts.

The epicenter of the stronger earthquake, measured at a depth of 17 km, was located 122 km southwest of Patras, amplifying fears of potential structural damage and aftershocks. As authorities assess the situation and monitor for further seismic activity, residents remain on edge, bracing for any additional tremors.

The seismic unrest in Southwest Greece follows an earlier earthquake near Devin, Bulgaria, which struck at 08:38 on Friday morning. Recorded at a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, the tremor was accompanied by subsequent, albeit milder, aftershocks, underscoring the volatility of the region's tectonic activity.

With memories of past earthquakes still fresh in the collective consciousness, communities in Southwest Greece are on high alert, taking precautionary measures and seeking refuge in designated safe zones. As emergency responders mobilize to assess the extent of the damage and provide assistance where needed, the resilience of the affected populations is put to the test amidst the uncertainty and disruption caused by the seismic events.