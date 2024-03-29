Polish Prime Minister Warns We Are In "Pre-War Era" Amid Russian Aggression

Ukraine Faces Emergency Blackout as Russian Attacks Target Power Plants
Ukraine has been plunged into darkness as parts of the country experienced a widespread blackout following a series of devastating attacks on its power plants by Russia.
In a sobering assessment of the current geopolitical landscape, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sounded the alarm, cautioning that Europe is entering a "pre-war era" marked by heightened tensions and the specter of conflict. Tusk's remarks come in the wake of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, which he contends has fundamentally altered the security calculus in the region.
Speaking to the German newspaper "Die Welt," Tusk underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for vigilance and collective action in the face of mounting threats. "I know it sounds crushing, especially for the younger generation, but we have to get used to the fact that a new era has begun: the pre-war era," he remarked. Tusk's assertion reflects growing concerns over Russia's belligerent behavior and its implications for European stability.
Highlighting the unprecedented nature of the current crisis, Tusk drew parallels to the aftermath of World War II, noting that the geopolitical landscape has not been this precarious since 1945. "The most worrying thing right now is that literally any scenario is possible," he cautioned, underscoring the need for decisive action to avert catastrophe.
Against this backdrop, Tusk pointed to a shifting mentality in Europe, with a newfound consensus emerging on the imperative of collective defense. He cited Germany as a prime example, where political parties are vying to demonstrate their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. "No one questions the need for a common defense anymore," Tusk observed, signaling a significant shift in attitudes towards security and solidarity.
Amid growing concerns over Russia's use of migrant flows as a weapon of hybrid warfare, Tusk called for stronger measures to protect the EU's external borders. Emphasizing the need for a united front, he stressed that the European Union must be prepared to defend its borders and territory against external threats.
In a sign of escalating tensions, Polish and allied forces were placed on alert following reports of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. The operational command of the Polish armed forces warned of potential disruptions, particularly in the southeastern part of the country bordering Ukraine, heightening fears of further escalation in the conflict.
