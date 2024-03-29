Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of thirty-eight individuals in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, with casualties including fighters affiliated with the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement. The strikes, which targeted multiple areas around Aleppo, have raised tensions in the region and sparked condemnation from Syrian authorities.

Reports indicate that the Israeli airstrikes occurred in the early hours of the morning, coinciding with drone attacks launched from Idlib and rural areas west of Aleppo. While the Syrian Ministry of Defense has confirmed civilian and military casualties, the exact death toll and the extent of damage caused by the attacks remain unclear.

Amidst the chaos, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has weighed in on the situation, calling for Israel to relinquish control over the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of hostilities with Hamas. Berbock emphasized the importance of empowering Palestinians with self-determination and democratic governance, free from the influence of terrorist organizations like Hamas.

The escalation of violence in Aleppo comes amidst ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran-backed groups operating in Syria. With Hezbollah fighters entrenched in strategic positions across the country, the conflict threatens to exacerbate regional instability and deepen divisions between neighboring states.

As international calls for a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict grow louder, the German government has underscored the importance of a two-state solution and the need for international security guarantees to safeguard the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians. With the situation rapidly evolving, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote lasting peace remain paramount.