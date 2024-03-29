Israeli Strikes Leave Dozens Dead in Aleppo, Including Hezbollah Fighters

World | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Israeli Strikes Leave Dozens Dead in Aleppo, Including Hezbollah Fighters

Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of thirty-eight individuals in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, with casualties including fighters affiliated with the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement. The strikes, which targeted multiple areas around Aleppo, have raised tensions in the region and sparked condemnation from Syrian authorities.

Reports indicate that the Israeli airstrikes occurred in the early hours of the morning, coinciding with drone attacks launched from Idlib and rural areas west of Aleppo. While the Syrian Ministry of Defense has confirmed civilian and military casualties, the exact death toll and the extent of damage caused by the attacks remain unclear.

Amidst the chaos, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has weighed in on the situation, calling for Israel to relinquish control over the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of hostilities with Hamas. Berbock emphasized the importance of empowering Palestinians with self-determination and democratic governance, free from the influence of terrorist organizations like Hamas.

The escalation of violence in Aleppo comes amidst ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran-backed groups operating in Syria. With Hezbollah fighters entrenched in strategic positions across the country, the conflict threatens to exacerbate regional instability and deepen divisions between neighboring states.

As international calls for a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict grow louder, the German government has underscored the importance of a two-state solution and the need for international security guarantees to safeguard the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians. With the situation rapidly evolving, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote lasting peace remain paramount.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israeli, Aleppo, Hezbollah, Gaza

Related Articles:

UN Court Orders Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid Access to Gaza

The UN International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel must allow unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in Gaza

World | March 29, 2024, Friday // 12:43

Israeli Forces Eliminate 200 Hamas Militants in Gaza Hospital Raid

Israeli military operations against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza City's Shifa Hospital and Khan Yunis continued, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

World | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon While Netanyahu Pushes For Ground Operation In Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting with the White House to discuss an upcoming ground operation in Rafah, situated in the southern part of the Gaza Strip

World | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:13

Trump Warns: Israel's Offensive in Gaza Risks International Support

Amid escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Israel

World | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 08:58

Breakthrough: Israel Accepts Prisoner Swap Proposal in Gaza Negotiations

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip gain traction as Israel reportedly agrees to a US-mediated proposal involving a Palestinian prisoner exchange

World | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:14

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

The Revival party (Vazrazhdane) has introduced a preliminary parliamentary proposal to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria and Romania Set to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea: EC President Hails Historic Moment

In a significant milestone for Bulgaria and Romania, the two countries are poised to become part of the Schengen area by air and sea, marking a momentous occasion in European integration

World » EU | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:32

Zelensky Warns of Possible Retreat Without US Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, stating that the absence of promised military aid from the United States could compel Ukrainian forces to initiate a gradual withdrawal

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:22

Ukraine Faces Emergency Blackout as Russian Attacks Target Power Plants

Ukraine has been plunged into darkness as parts of the country experienced a widespread blackout following a series of devastating attacks on its power plants by Russia.

World » Ukraine | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:46

Scandal Erupts: Moscow Allegedly Pays MEPs to Influence European Elections

A brewing scandal has gripped European politics as reports surface of Russia's alleged payment to high-ranking Members of the European Parliament

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:31

World Bank Grants Ukraine 1.5 Billion Tranche

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday that the country has obtained a $1.5 billion tranche from the World Bank program

World » Ukraine | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:05

Debris from a Drone Discovered Near Romania-Ukraine Border

Romanian authorities have announced the discovery of wreckage believed to be from a drone near the border with Ukraine

World » Southeast Europe | March 29, 2024, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria