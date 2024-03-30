Russian Forces Launch Attacks on Infrastructure in Central Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | March 29, 2024, Friday // 08:56
Bulgaria: Russian Forces Launch Attacks on Infrastructure in Central Ukraine

Russian forces have carried out targeted attacks on critical infrastructure sites in central Ukraine, causing widespread alarm and disruption. The assault, centered around the city of Dnipro, has left at least one person injured and prompted urgent warnings of missile strikes across the country.

Reports indicate that Russian drones, identified as "Shahed," were deployed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the injury of a civilian. Serhiy Lysak, head of the local administration, confirmed the attacks on vital infrastructure installations, with explosions reverberating in Dnipro and the neighboring city of Kamenskoe. Similar incidents were reported in Cherkasy, Odesa, and the Khmelnytsky region, further intensifying fears of escalating violence.

Meanwhile, Moscow claimed to have intercepted and destroyed 15 rockets targeting the Belgorod border region, underscoring the volatile nature of the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to bolster the country's defenses through strategic partnerships. Zelensky also announced the appointment of Oleg Ivashchenko as the new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service, citing his strength and experience in the face of external threats.

Addressing the asymmetric nature of the conflict, Zelensky highlighted Russia's extensive investments in destabilizing operations abroad, including disinformation campaigns and political interference. Despite the vast resources at Moscow's disposal, Zelensky expressed confidence in the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people to withstand external aggression through courage and innovative strategies.

The latest assault in the Dnipro region has prompted widespread concern, with regional governor Serhiy Lysak describing the attacks on critical infrastructure as a direct threat to civilian life. While specific details of the attack remain unclear, eyewitnesses reported the use of rockets and significant disruptions to essential services, including electricity and water supply.

As tensions continue to escalate, concerns mount over the humanitarian impact of the conflict, particularly on civilian populations caught in the crossfire. With reports of explosions in multiple regions and the detection of Russian cruise missiles in Ukrainian airspace, the situation remains fluid and volatile.

