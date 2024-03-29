Ukraine Accuses Russia of Prior Knowledge About Terror Attack Near Moscow

Ukrainian military intelligence has accused Russian intelligence services of having prior knowledge about the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, alleged that Russian authorities were aware of the attack preparations as early as February 15, 2024.

Budanov asserted that information about the impending attack was relayed through the intelligence department of the group in Syria and subsequently reached Moscow. He emphasized that the Kremlin was informed about the attack plans and the potential location where the attackers would arrive in Russia. Budanov suggested that while Russia may have been aware of the preparations, they may have underestimated the scale of the attack or had ulterior motives, possibly intending to implicate Ukraine.

Despite Russian officials attempting to implicate Ukraine in the attack, President Vladimir Putin confirmed that jihadists were responsible. However, investigative journalists have been debunking various theories, including those circulated on social media, alleging Russian involvement or staging of the attack.