Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Eftimov stressed that this measure is essential to bridge the gap in defense investments and ensure Bulgaria's security in the face of evolving global and regional challenges.

According to Admiral Eftimov, dedicating 2.5% of GDP to defense is imperative given the current geopolitical landscape. He emphasized that Bulgaria is not alone in recognizing the need for enhanced defense capabilities, and many nations are prioritizing investments in their defense sectors. Eftimov highlighted the urgency of catching up with defense investments and emphasized that sustained funding is necessary to address critical defense needs effectively.

To support his call for increased defense spending, Admiral Eftimov announced plans to propose amendments to the Defense Law. These changes would focus on facilitating the acquisition of advanced capabilities, improving military retention efforts, and implementing comprehensive social packages for military personnel. The 2023 Defense Report revealed that defense spending in Bulgaria amounted to approximately 1.88% of GDP.

Admiral Eftimov's remarks came during the opening of an exhibition commemorating Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a NATO member at the Military Museum in Sofia. The exhibition, which traces Bulgaria's journey to NATO membership, was attended by Eftimov and former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.

Reflecting on Bulgaria's NATO membership, Tagarev expressed confidence in the country's alliance with NATO, emphasizing the security benefits it provides. He dismissed recent attempts by certain political parties to advocate for Bulgaria's withdrawal from the alliance, asserting that Bulgaria's NATO membership remains steadfast and integral to its security interests.

In recent developments, the parliamentary bill submitted by "Revival" proposing the denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty has raised concerns about Bulgaria's commitment to NATO.

