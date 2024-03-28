Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense
Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Eftimov stressed that this measure is essential to bridge the gap in defense investments and ensure Bulgaria's security in the face of evolving global and regional challenges.
According to Admiral Eftimov, dedicating 2.5% of GDP to defense is imperative given the current geopolitical landscape. He emphasized that Bulgaria is not alone in recognizing the need for enhanced defense capabilities, and many nations are prioritizing investments in their defense sectors. Eftimov highlighted the urgency of catching up with defense investments and emphasized that sustained funding is necessary to address critical defense needs effectively.
To support his call for increased defense spending, Admiral Eftimov announced plans to propose amendments to the Defense Law. These changes would focus on facilitating the acquisition of advanced capabilities, improving military retention efforts, and implementing comprehensive social packages for military personnel. The 2023 Defense Report revealed that defense spending in Bulgaria amounted to approximately 1.88% of GDP.
Admiral Eftimov's remarks came during the opening of an exhibition commemorating Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a NATO member at the Military Museum in Sofia. The exhibition, which traces Bulgaria's journey to NATO membership, was attended by Eftimov and former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.
Reflecting on Bulgaria's NATO membership, Tagarev expressed confidence in the country's alliance with NATO, emphasizing the security benefits it provides. He dismissed recent attempts by certain political parties to advocate for Bulgaria's withdrawal from the alliance, asserting that Bulgaria's NATO membership remains steadfast and integral to its security interests.
In recent developments, the parliamentary bill submitted by "Revival" proposing the denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty has raised concerns about Bulgaria's commitment to NATO.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Celebrates 20 Years in NATO with Open Days and Special Events
In commemoration of Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a member of NATO, the Ministry of Defence has announced open days at military formations across the country.
Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine
Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has underscored the imperative of maintaining consistent government leadership to address critical national and international priorities
Bulgaria Faces Critical Defense Shortages, Calls for Urgent Legislative Action
Bulgaria is grappling with significant challenges in its defense sector, as revealed in the 2023 Defense Status Report
Frontex Triples Staff at Bulgarian-Turkish Border Amid Joint Operation
Frontex and "Border police" have launched a joint operation aimed at tripling the number of EU border guards along the Bulgarian-Turkish border
Bulgaria Dispatches 100 Troops to Join NATO Mission in Kosovo
Bulgaria is set to bolster NATO's presence in Kosovo as it prepares to send a contingent of 100 military personnel from Yambol to join the NATO stabilization force in Kosovo (KFOR)
Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces
In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023