Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple are Meeting in Sofia

Society | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:20
Bulgaria: Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple are Meeting in Sofia

Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are among the tech giants slated to convene in Sofia for a landmark event in 2025. The prestigious Real World Crypto Symposium (RWC), a gathering of over 1,000 representatives from the world's top technological entities, will be hosted by the INSAIT Institute at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski." Scheduled from March 26 to 28, 2025, the event promises to tackle pressing issues in the realm of online security, announced the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science (MES).

Following prominent cities like Toronto, Tokyo, Amsterdam, New York, and Palo Alto, Sofia will serve as the backdrop for discussions among leading technology firms and research institutions specializing in cybersecurity and cryptography. The participation of industry giants like Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple underscores the significance of the event, which anticipates involvement from diverse sectors of business and academia worldwide.

The announcement of INSAIT and Sofia's selection as hosts for RWC'25 was made during the ongoing RWC'24 in Toronto, Canada. This recognition not only underscores the pivotal role played by the INSAIT institute but also signals Bulgaria's emergence as a pivotal hub for technological advancement on the regional and global stage, according to MES statements.

At the heart of the symposium, participants will present and deliberate on cutting-edge research topics in cryptography and information security. Discussions will encompass areas such as data privacy, authentication, and other critical aspects affecting billions of users of popular online services worldwide.

INSAIT, the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology in Sofia, stands as a pioneering institution in Eastern Europe, offering state-of-the-art research facilities akin to leading Western counterparts. Established as a specialized unit of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" in collaboration with renowned Swiss institutions ETN Zurich and EPFL, INSAIT is led and advised by eminent scientists from premier American, European, and Israeli universities and research labs. With a focus on scientific excellence, the institute is committed to conducting groundbreaking research, attracting top-tier international scholars, and nurturing the next generation of technology leaders.

