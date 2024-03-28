Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Increase Police Presence at Migrant and Refugee Centers

In a decisive move, the Bulgarian Parliament has approved a measure to bolster security at all centers for migrants and refugees under the jurisdiction of the State Agency for Refugees. The decision, reached in the second reading, signifies a concerted effort to enhance safety and stability amidst growing concerns over incidents involving foreign citizens.

According to reports from BTA, the bill proposing the increased security measures was introduced by a bipartisan group of MPs, including members from the ruling GERB party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Notably, the legislation received overwhelming support, with 183 deputies voting in favor, while only one member from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" abstained from the vote.

Under the new provisions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will assume responsibility for guarding all migrant and refugee centers, a responsibility previously shared with other agencies. This centralized approach aims to streamline security operations and ensure a comprehensive response to potential threats or disturbances.

The decision comes in the wake of recent incidents highlighting the need for heightened security measures. In March, an altercation between Bulgarian and foreign youths on Vitosha Blvd. in Sofia, as well as a fight among refugees at the Ovcha Kupel refugee camp, underscored the importance of proactive security measures to maintain public order and safety.

Notably, there was minimal debate on the proposed changes before the parliamentary vote, indicating broad consensus among lawmakers regarding the urgency of the issue. The swift action reflects a commitment to addressing security concerns in a timely and effective manner.