Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Increase Police Presence at Migrant and Refugee Centers

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:09
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Increase Police Presence at Migrant and Refugee Centers

In a decisive move, the Bulgarian Parliament has approved a measure to bolster security at all centers for migrants and refugees under the jurisdiction of the State Agency for Refugees. The decision, reached in the second reading, signifies a concerted effort to enhance safety and stability amidst growing concerns over incidents involving foreign citizens.

According to reports from BTA, the bill proposing the increased security measures was introduced by a bipartisan group of MPs, including members from the ruling GERB party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Notably, the legislation received overwhelming support, with 183 deputies voting in favor, while only one member from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" abstained from the vote.

Under the new provisions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will assume responsibility for guarding all migrant and refugee centers, a responsibility previously shared with other agencies. This centralized approach aims to streamline security operations and ensure a comprehensive response to potential threats or disturbances.

The decision comes in the wake of recent incidents highlighting the need for heightened security measures. In March, an altercation between Bulgarian and foreign youths on Vitosha Blvd. in Sofia, as well as a fight among refugees at the Ovcha Kupel refugee camp, underscored the importance of proactive security measures to maintain public order and safety.

Notably, there was minimal debate on the proposed changes before the parliamentary vote, indicating broad consensus among lawmakers regarding the urgency of the issue. The swift action reflects a commitment to addressing security concerns in a timely and effective manner.

 
 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, migrants, security, Ministry of Internal Affairs

Related Articles:

Europol Security Breach: Top-Secret Documents Disappear from Headquarters

A major security breach has taken place within the EU police service – Europol, as detailed by the online publication 'POLITICO'

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Peevski Signals Election Inevitability: Bulgaria Prepares for Political Shake-Up

Amidst mounting political tensions and uncertainty in the country, Delyan Peevski, chairman of the DPS (Movement for Rights and Freedoms), has declared that it is inevitable that Bulgaria will head to elections

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Five Bulgarian Sailors Return Safely from Hijacked Ship "Ruen"

Five Bulgarian sailors who were part of the crew aboard the hijacked ship "Ruen" have safely returned to Varna

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 08:27

France Raises Security Readiness to Maximum Amid Security Threats

France's government has heightened its security alert to the highest level following a terrorist attack on a concert hall in Russia, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility, according to reports from the AFP

World | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:28

Bulgarians Mark The Annunciation - A Day of New Beginnings and Blessings

Today marks the celebration of the Annunciation, a significant spring holiday known as Blagovets

Society | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Reward Of 50,000 BGN For Locating Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa

Ivana, a 17-year-old from Dupnitsa, has been missing for over a month now, vanishing on February 22 after leaving school without her phone

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:29

Trafficked and Tortured: Bulgarian Women's Nightmare in Italian Prostitution Network

Reports from Italian authorities detail a horrifying ordeal where victims were subjected to physical violence and coercion, painting a grim picture of human trafficking and exploitation

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:16

Massive Cocaine Seizure: 170 kg Discovered in Bananas at Port of Burgas

170 kilograms of cocaine were found concealed within a shipment of bananas at the Burgas city's port

Crime | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:51

Two Bulgarian Officers Arrested for Bribery at Gyueshevo Border Crossing

In a recent operation organized by The Directorate-General for Border Police, a significant development unfolded late on March 23 at the Gyueshevo border crossing

Crime | March 25, 2024, Monday // 14:57

Bulgarian Defendants Deny Espionage Charges in UK Court Appearance

At the Old Bailey court, five out of the six Bulgarians accused of espionage in the United Kingdom pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a spy network allegedly operating on behalf of Russia

Crime | March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:15

UNICEF Report Discloses: Every Second Child in Bulgaria Faces Violence

A recent report by UNICEF has uncovered distressing levels of violence inflicted upon children in Bulgaria

Crime | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria