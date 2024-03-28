Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape. With the resignation of Deputy Ombudsman Elena Cherneva Markova, the list of possibilities has narrowed to nine, prompting intense deliberations at the highest levels of government.

The Chairman of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, emerged as a frontrunner for the role, meeting with President Radev at the "Dondukov" 2 presidential residence. Zhelyazkov's presence underscores the gravity of the situation as Bulgaria navigates the complexities of forming an interim government.

In addition to Zhelyazkov, two other prominent figures are slated to meet with President Radev today: Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, and Dimitar Glavchev, the chairman of the Audit Chamber. Each candidate brings unique perspectives and experiences to the table, reflecting the diverse array of challenges facing the nation.

The consultations come against the backdrop of Bulgaria's looming early parliamentary election, triggered by the return of an unfulfilled third mandate to form a government by the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People." The decision underscores the deep-seated political gridlock gripping the country and the urgency of finding a viable path forward.

Amidst the political maneuvering, leaders from various parties have weighed in on the unfolding situation. Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, urged President Radev to avoid selecting Zhelyazkov or Glavchev as acting prime minister, citing concerns over their affiliations. Meanwhile, BSP Chairwoman Kornelia Ninova anticipates the likelihood of "elections 2 in 1," acknowledging the potential for constitutional tensions but expressing confidence in a resolution.

Constitutional expert Plamen Kirov offered insights into potential scenarios, suggesting that Gorica Kozhareva, deputy chairman of the Audit Chamber, could emerge as a caretaker prime minister. However, Kirov cautioned against constitutional crises, emphasizing the need for stability and adherence to constitutional principles.

With the mandate to organize fair and free elections, the caretaker government faces immense pressure to uphold democratic norms and steer the country towards a brighter future.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Prime Minister, political, parliamentary

Related Articles:

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 19:54

Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:22

Unlocking the Potential of Recycling: Bulgaria's Push for Sustainable Packaging Waste Management

In anticipation of the forthcoming adoption of regulations on packaging and packaging waste, the Association Polymers is spearheading a critical discussion on the pivotal role of recycling

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:31

Bulgaria's Cardiovascular Crisis: Deputy PM Urges Action

Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually

Society » Health | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Trafficked and Tortured: Bulgarian Women's Nightmare in Italian Prostitution Network

Reports from Italian authorities detail a horrifying ordeal where victims were subjected to physical violence and coercion, painting a grim picture of human trafficking and exploitation

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:16

Bulgaria Celebrates 20 Years in NATO with Open Days and Special Events

In commemoration of Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a member of NATO, the Ministry of Defence has announced open days at military formations across the country.

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:22

The President Will Start Meeting The Parties For Caretaker Cabinet Immediately

The Bulgarian president begins talks with potential caretaker prime ministers immediately

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:19

"There Is Such a People" Returned the Third Mandate Unfulfilled

Today at 11:00 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2, the head of state Rumen Radev presented the third mandate for the formation of a government to the "There Is Such a People" parliamentary group

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

Bulgaria Celebrates 20 Years in NATO with Open Days and Special Events

In commemoration of Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a member of NATO, the Ministry of Defence has announced open days at military formations across the country.

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria's Political Crisis: WCC-DB Returned Second Mandate Unfulfilled - President To Convene The Parties In 10 Days

The President handed "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07

Hundreds of Workers Face Layoffs in Stara Zagora Region

Two major enterprises announce mass dismissals in the Stara Zagora region

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria