Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape. With the resignation of Deputy Ombudsman Elena Cherneva Markova, the list of possibilities has narrowed to nine, prompting intense deliberations at the highest levels of government.

The Chairman of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, emerged as a frontrunner for the role, meeting with President Radev at the "Dondukov" 2 presidential residence. Zhelyazkov's presence underscores the gravity of the situation as Bulgaria navigates the complexities of forming an interim government.

In addition to Zhelyazkov, two other prominent figures are slated to meet with President Radev today: Dimitar Radev, the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, and Dimitar Glavchev, the chairman of the Audit Chamber. Each candidate brings unique perspectives and experiences to the table, reflecting the diverse array of challenges facing the nation.

The consultations come against the backdrop of Bulgaria's looming early parliamentary election, triggered by the return of an unfulfilled third mandate to form a government by the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People." The decision underscores the deep-seated political gridlock gripping the country and the urgency of finding a viable path forward.

Amidst the political maneuvering, leaders from various parties have weighed in on the unfolding situation. Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, urged President Radev to avoid selecting Zhelyazkov or Glavchev as acting prime minister, citing concerns over their affiliations. Meanwhile, BSP Chairwoman Kornelia Ninova anticipates the likelihood of "elections 2 in 1," acknowledging the potential for constitutional tensions but expressing confidence in a resolution.

Constitutional expert Plamen Kirov offered insights into potential scenarios, suggesting that Gorica Kozhareva, deputy chairman of the Audit Chamber, could emerge as a caretaker prime minister. However, Kirov cautioned against constitutional crises, emphasizing the need for stability and adherence to constitutional principles.

With the mandate to organize fair and free elections, the caretaker government faces immense pressure to uphold democratic norms and steer the country towards a brighter future.