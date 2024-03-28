Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country. According to meteorological reports, temperatures are expected to vary, with lows ranging from 4°C to 9°C, particularly higher in Northwestern Bulgaria. In Sofia, the capital city, temperatures are anticipated to dip to 5°C overnight.

As the day progresses, temperatures are forecasted to climb, reaching highs between 21°C and 26°C across most regions. In Sofia, daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 21°C, providing a pleasant springtime atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Along the coast, sunny weather will prevail, accompanied by light to moderate westerly winds. Highs along the coast are projected to range from 21°C to 24°C, with sea water temperatures hovering between 9°C and 10°C. Sea waves are anticipated to reach heights of 2 to 3 degrees Douglas, offering ideal conditions for coastal activities.

In the mountainous regions, mostly sunny conditions are expected, with minimal cloud cover in the afternoon. Westerly winds will be light to moderate, contributing to comfortable hiking and outdoor pursuits. Highs in the mountains are forecasted to reach 15°C at 1,200 meters above sea level and 9°C at 2,000 meters, providing opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to explore the scenic landscapes.