Kremlin Warns Telegram's Owner Amidst Terror Recruitment Concerns

Amidst reports linking the messaging app Telegram to the recruitment of gunmen involved in a recent attack near Moscow, the Kremlin has issued a warning to the app's owner, Pavel Durov, urging him to exercise caution. Reuters reported that Telegram, founded by Durov and currently based in Dubai, has come under scrutiny after allegations surfaced regarding its role in facilitating terrorist activities.

Durov, who left Russia in 2014, holds dual citizenship of France and the United Arab Emirates. Despite being headquartered outside of Russia, Telegram's influence within the country remains significant, prompting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to call for heightened vigilance from Durov.

While the Kremlin has no immediate plans to block the app, Peskov emphasized the need for Durov to be more attentive, citing Telegram's increasing utilization as a tool for terrorist purposes. Peskov highlighted the app's technological prowess but cautioned against its exploitation by extremist elements.

Reports from the state news agency RIA Novosti allege that the attackers involved in the recent concert hall assault were recruited through a radical Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic State-Khorasan group. This revelation has sparked concerns within Russian authorities regarding the app's potential role in facilitating extremist activities.

Echoing the Kremlin's stance, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-backed media outlet RT, took to social media to advocate for stricter measures against individuals involved in "anti-Russian and terrorist chats." Simonyan proposed the inclusion of such individuals in lists of banned organizations, media, and literature, calling for punitive actions such as expulsion and entry bans for offenders.