Kremlin Warns Telegram's Owner Amidst Terror Recruitment Concerns
Amidst reports linking the messaging app Telegram to the recruitment of gunmen involved in a recent attack near Moscow, the Kremlin has issued a warning to the app's owner, Pavel Durov, urging him to exercise caution. Reuters reported that Telegram, founded by Durov and currently based in Dubai, has come under scrutiny after allegations surfaced regarding its role in facilitating terrorist activities.
Durov, who left Russia in 2014, holds dual citizenship of France and the United Arab Emirates. Despite being headquartered outside of Russia, Telegram's influence within the country remains significant, prompting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to call for heightened vigilance from Durov.
While the Kremlin has no immediate plans to block the app, Peskov emphasized the need for Durov to be more attentive, citing Telegram's increasing utilization as a tool for terrorist purposes. Peskov highlighted the app's technological prowess but cautioned against its exploitation by extremist elements.
Reports from the state news agency RIA Novosti allege that the attackers involved in the recent concert hall assault were recruited through a radical Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic State-Khorasan group. This revelation has sparked concerns within Russian authorities regarding the app's potential role in facilitating extremist activities.
Echoing the Kremlin's stance, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-backed media outlet RT, took to social media to advocate for stricter measures against individuals involved in "anti-Russian and terrorist chats." Simonyan proposed the inclusion of such individuals in lists of banned organizations, media, and literature, calling for punitive actions such as expulsion and entry bans for offenders.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Putin Warns West: F-16s in Ukraine Will Be Shot Down, But Russia Won't Attack NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries such as Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic
Russia Defies UN Sanctions: Direct Oil Deliveries to North Korea Deepen Ties
Challenging international sanctions, Russia has commenced direct oil supplies to North Korea, bolstering ties between the two authoritarian regimes and undermining efforts to contain Pyongyang's activities
Accused in Moscow Concert Hall Attack Provide Full Testimony
In the aftermath of the harrowing attack on Moscow's iconic concert hall "Crocus City Hall," the accused perpetrators have come forth with full testimonies detailing the orchestration of the assault and those who aided in its planning
After the Terrorist Attack in Moscow: The Four Defendants Remain in Custody
After the terror attack that shook the Crocus City Hall concert hall in a Moscow suburb, a Russian court has made a decisive move, extending the custody of the four defendants until May 22
Putin Vows Justice: Arrests Made After Moscow Attack
After the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, where at least 133 innocent lives were lost, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a period of national mourning
At Least 93 Dead after the Terrorirst Attack in Russia: 11 Individuals Apprehended
Following the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has informed President Vladimir Putin of the apprehension of 11 individuals