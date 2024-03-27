Bulgaria's Cardiovascular Crisis: Deputy PM Urges Action

Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually, according to the Bulgarian news agency BTA. Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel sounded the alarm on this pressing health crisis during a dedicated conference on cardiovascular health in Europe.

At the heart of Gabriel's address was the revelation that Bulgaria's mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases ranks among the highest in the European Union (EU). Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Gabriel stressed the critical need for early diagnosis, comprehensive screening programs, and proactive prevention initiatives to combat this escalating threat to public health.

Gabriel's remarks underscored the multifaceted approach required to tackle cardiovascular diseases effectively. Beyond treatment and management, she highlighted the pivotal role of awareness-raising campaigns in educating the public about the risk factors associated with cardiovascular illnesses and the importance of adopting heart-healthy lifestyles.

Moreover, Gabriel outlined potential avenues for European Union financing to address the root causes, improve diagnostics, enhance treatment modalities, and bolster preventive measures against cardiovascular diseases. By leveraging EU resources and collaborative efforts, Bulgaria aims to implement targeted interventions aimed at reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases and improving overall health outcomes for its citizens.

The conference served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights, share best practices, and forge partnerships in the fight against cardiovascular diseases. With mortality rates on the rise and millions of lives at stake, Gabriel's call to action resonates as a clarion call for concerted efforts to confront Bulgaria's cardiovascular crisis head-on.