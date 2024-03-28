The President Will Start Meeting The Parties For Caretaker Cabinet Immediately

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:19
Bulgaria: The President Will Start Meeting The Parties For Caretaker Cabinet Immediately

The Bulgarian president begins talks with potential caretaker prime ministers immediately.

Rumen Radev announced the news during the presentation of the third mandate to "There Is Such a People", who immediately returned the folder empty.

"Immediately after the traditional coffee with the parties, I will start meeting with all potential prime ministers - today, tomorrow, if necessary and on weekends. I have also postponed my busy international program, which included a visit by a foreign president and my official visit abroad. I will do everything possible to speed up this process of forming a caretaker government," said Radev.

