The President Will Start Meeting The Parties For Caretaker Cabinet Immediately

"There Is Such a People" Returned the Third Mandate Unfulfilled
Today at 11:00 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2, the head of state Rumen Radev presented the third mandate for the formation of a government to the "There Is Such a People" parliamentary group
The Bulgarian president begins talks with potential caretaker prime ministers immediately.
Rumen Radev announced the news during the presentation of the third mandate to "There Is Such a People", who immediately returned the folder empty.
"Immediately after the traditional coffee with the parties, I will start meeting with all potential prime ministers - today, tomorrow, if necessary and on weekends. I have also postponed my busy international program, which included a visit by a foreign president and my official visit abroad. I will do everything possible to speed up this process of forming a caretaker government," said Radev.
