"There Is Such a People" Returned the Third Mandate Unfulfilled

Today at 11:00 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2, the head of state Rumen Radev presented the third mandate for the formation of a government to the "There Is Such a People" parliamentary group, which was supposed to nominate a candidate for prime minister.

The party returned the unfulfilled third mandate to President Rumen Radev. The folder was taken by the deputy chairman of "There Is Such a People" Ivaylo Valchev.

"Thank you for the trust. We fully understand the difficult situation you have been put in with these completely unnecessary changes to the Constitution, which TISP voted against. Unfortunately, in this National Assembly, our votes were too few to be able to stop them. The government of the last 9 months we have long termed it as harmful, so we are glad that this agony is over. To us, this government is vicious and we must go to elections. That is where the sovereign decides. Some people call elections chaos and unnecessary. Even yesterday we heard someone says that unfortunately the people will choose. We do not think so. We think that elections are the highest form of democracy," said Valchev.

Yesterday, the chairman of TISP Toshko Yordanov commented that if the third mandate goes to his party, they will return the folder empty. The party announced a desire for 2 in 1 elections.

"We believe that elections should be held immediately. In our opinion, it is better to have two in one for the simple reason that it will be better for the state from a purely organizational and financial point of view," Toshko Yordanov said yesterday.