World » RUSSIA | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 10:24
Bulgaria: Putin Warns West: F-16s in Ukraine Will Be Shot Down, But Russia Won't Attack NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries such as Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic. However, he issued a stark warning that Russian forces would shoot down any F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine by Western powers.

Putin's remarks, made during a speech to Russian air force pilots late Wednesday, come amidst escalating tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. Quoted by Reuters, Putin emphasized that Russia's military expansion eastward since the collapse of the Soviet Union did not signal aggressive intentions towards NATO member states.

"We have no aggressive intentions towards these countries," Putin asserted, dismissing allegations of plans to attack NATO nations as baseless. The Kremlin has long accused the United States of fueling the conflict in Ukraine through financial, military, and intelligence support.

Regarding the promised delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Putin reiterated Russia's stance that such actions would not alter the situation on the ground. He warned that Russian forces would intercept and destroy any F-16 aircraft deployed in Ukraine, likening them to legitimate military targets.

Putin also raised concerns over the potential for F-16s to carry nuclear weapons, heightening anxieties over the escalation of hostilities. He asserted that any airports facilitating the deployment of these fighter jets would be deemed legitimate targets by Russian forces, regardless of their location.

These statements from Putin follow Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba's announcement that F-16s are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming months.

