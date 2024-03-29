Putin Warns West: F-16s in Ukraine Will Be Shot Down, But Russia Won't Attack NATO

Russian Forces Launch Attacks on Infrastructure in Central Ukraine
Russian forces have carried out targeted attacks on critical infrastructure sites in central Ukraine, causing widespread alarm and disruption
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries such as Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic. However, he issued a stark warning that Russian forces would shoot down any F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine by Western powers.
Putin's remarks, made during a speech to Russian air force pilots late Wednesday, come amidst escalating tensions between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. Quoted by Reuters, Putin emphasized that Russia's military expansion eastward since the collapse of the Soviet Union did not signal aggressive intentions towards NATO member states.
"We have no aggressive intentions towards these countries," Putin asserted, dismissing allegations of plans to attack NATO nations as baseless. The Kremlin has long accused the United States of fueling the conflict in Ukraine through financial, military, and intelligence support.
Regarding the promised delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Putin reiterated Russia's stance that such actions would not alter the situation on the ground. He warned that Russian forces would intercept and destroy any F-16 aircraft deployed in Ukraine, likening them to legitimate military targets.
Putin also raised concerns over the potential for F-16s to carry nuclear weapons, heightening anxieties over the escalation of hostilities. He asserted that any airports facilitating the deployment of these fighter jets would be deemed legitimate targets by Russian forces, regardless of their location.
These statements from Putin follow Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba's announcement that F-16s are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming months.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Amidst reports linking the messaging app Telegram to the recruitment of gunmen involved in a recent attack near Moscow, the Kremlin has issued a warning to the app's owner, Pavel Durov
Challenging international sanctions, Russia has commenced direct oil supplies to North Korea, bolstering ties between the two authoritarian regimes and undermining efforts to contain Pyongyang's activities
In the aftermath of the harrowing attack on Moscow's iconic concert hall "Crocus City Hall," the accused perpetrators have come forth with full testimonies detailing the orchestration of the assault and those who aided in its planning
After the terror attack that shook the Crocus City Hall concert hall in a Moscow suburb, a Russian court has made a decisive move, extending the custody of the four defendants until May 22
After the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, where at least 133 innocent lives were lost, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a period of national mourning
Following the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has informed President Vladimir Putin of the apprehension of 11 individuals
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022