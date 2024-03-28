Reward Of 50,000 BGN For Locating Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa
Ivana, a 17-year-old from Dupnitsa, has been missing for over a month now, vanishing on February 22 after leaving school without her phone. Despite extensive police efforts and thousands of volunteers searching, there have been no leads on her whereabouts. In a desperate plea, her parents have decided to offer a monetary reward of 50,000 BGN to anyone who can help bring Ivana back home safely.
Maria Georgieva, Ivana's mother, expressed her anguish in the program "Denyat Zapochva" (The Day Begins) on BNT, urging her daughter to know they love her and hope for her safe return. The most recent update provided to the missing girl's parents is that her whereabouts became unknown on the evening of February 22, around 6:00 p.m.
"Please, daughter, come home soon! Enough of bothering us", said the girl's father. According to him, a problem at the school is the reason for Ivana's disappearance. It also became clear that the girl ran away from home a year ago.
It was determined that changes were made to Ivana's social media profile pictures and reactions to comments on her profile have been observed, adding to the mystery surrounding her disappearance. Despite the distressing situation, her parents cling to hope, appealing for Ivana's swift and safe return.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Increase Police Presence at Migrant and Refugee Centers
In a decisive move, the Bulgarian Parliament has approved a measure to bolster security at all centers for migrants and refugees under the jurisdiction of the State Agency for Refugees.
Trafficked and Tortured: Bulgarian Women's Nightmare in Italian Prostitution Network
Reports from Italian authorities detail a horrifying ordeal where victims were subjected to physical violence and coercion, painting a grim picture of human trafficking and exploitation
Massive Cocaine Seizure: 170 kg Discovered in Bananas at Port of Burgas
170 kilograms of cocaine were found concealed within a shipment of bananas at the Burgas city's port
Two Bulgarian Officers Arrested for Bribery at Gyueshevo Border Crossing
In a recent operation organized by The Directorate-General for Border Police, a significant development unfolded late on March 23 at the Gyueshevo border crossing
Bulgarian Defendants Deny Espionage Charges in UK Court Appearance
At the Old Bailey court, five out of the six Bulgarians accused of espionage in the United Kingdom pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a spy network allegedly operating on behalf of Russia
UNICEF Report Discloses: Every Second Child in Bulgaria Faces Violence
A recent report by UNICEF has uncovered distressing levels of violence inflicted upon children in Bulgaria