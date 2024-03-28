Reward Of 50,000 BGN For Locating Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa

Ivana, a 17-year-old from Dupnitsa, has been missing for over a month now, vanishing on February 22 after leaving school without her phone. Despite extensive police efforts and thousands of volunteers searching, there have been no leads on her whereabouts. In a desperate plea, her parents have decided to offer a monetary reward of 50,000 BGN to anyone who can help bring Ivana back home safely.

Maria Georgieva, Ivana's mother, expressed her anguish in the program "Denyat Zapochva" (The Day Begins) on BNT, urging her daughter to know they love her and hope for her safe return. The most recent update provided to the missing girl's parents is that her whereabouts became unknown on the evening of February 22, around 6:00 p.m.

"Please, daughter, come home soon! Enough of bothering us", said the girl's father. According to him, a problem at the school is the reason for Ivana's disappearance. It also became clear that the girl ran away from home a year ago.

It was determined that changes were made to Ivana's social media profile pictures and reactions to comments on her profile have been observed, adding to the mystery surrounding her disappearance. Despite the distressing situation, her parents cling to hope, appealing for Ivana's swift and safe return.