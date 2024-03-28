Bomb Signal At Sofia University And The Sofia Court House!

Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple are Meeting in Sofia
Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are among the tech giants slated to convene in Sofia for a landmark event in 2025
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
A bomb signal was received this morning at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski". This was reported by BNT after confirming the news with the Ministry of the Interior. Actions were taken according to the procedure provided for in similar cases.
The information about a planted explosive device was received shortly after 08.00 on the e-mail of the university.
Three police officers entered the university, but entry and exit from Sofia University was not stopped. Even the female staff at the entrance were instructed "not to speak so as not to create panic among the students".
A bomb alert was received at the Sofia Court House, Nova TV reported. It was received around 09:00 a.m. It is currently being checked by police
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A race against time unfolds in Serbia as emergency services mobilize to locate two-year-old Danka Ilić, who vanished from Banjsko Polje near Bor
A devastating fire in the German town of Solingen has resulted in the tragic loss of four Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin, including two children
Residents of a residential apartment block in the "Obelya" district of the capital city are living in constant fear as a troubled neighbor continues to unleash a reign of terror
A devastating fire engulfed an apartment block in the "Druzhba" district located in Sofia, resulting in the tragic loss of one life and leaving three individuals hospitalized due to gas inhalation
A 13-year-old boy lies critically injured at Sofia's "Pirogov" hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a classmate during recess
A devastating incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak as a fourth-grade student tragically lost his life in the schoolyard
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022