Bomb Signal At Sofia University And The Sofia Court House!

March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Bomb Signal At Sofia University And The Sofia Court House!

A bomb signal was received this morning at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski". This was reported by BNT after confirming the news with the Ministry of the Interior. Actions were taken according to the procedure provided for in similar cases.

The information about a planted explosive device was received shortly after 08.00 on the e-mail of the university.

Three police officers entered the university, but entry and exit from Sofia University was not stopped. Even the female staff at the entrance were instructed "not to speak so as not to create panic among the students".

A bomb alert was received at the Sofia Court House, Nova TV reported. It was received around 09:00 a.m. It is currently being checked by police

