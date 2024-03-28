Bulgaria Celebrates 20 Years in NATO with Open Days and Special Events

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country
Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country
In commemoration of Bulgaria's 20th anniversary as a member of NATO, the Ministry of Defence has announced open days at military formations across the country. The press centre of the Ministry revealed that the Land Forces will be hosting these events on March 28 and 29, inviting the public to explore and engage with Bulgaria's military heritage.
The Second Tundzha Mechanised Brigade, stationed in Stara Zagora, Kabile, and Haskovo, will be opening their doors to visitors from 10 am to 4:30 pm on both days. These open days offer a unique opportunity for citizens to gain insight into the operations and capabilities of Bulgaria's military units.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, a series of special events are planned to highlight Bulgaria's enduring partnership with NATO. On March 28, the National Museum of Military History will inaugurate the exhibition titled "The Bulgarian Army - 20 Years Part of NATO." This exhibition promises to showcase the country's contributions to the alliance and the pivotal role it plays in promoting regional security.
Continuing the commemorative festivities, a national conference titled "20 Years Bulgaria in NATO: Because We Are Stronger Together" is scheduled for March 29. Held at the prestigious Central Military Club under the auspices of the government, this conference will provide a platform for discussions on Bulgaria's achievements within NATO and the importance of collective defense in today's geopolitical landscape.
