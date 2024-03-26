Eco-Friendly Transportation: Burgas Launches Electric Bicycle Rentals

Burgas is gearing up to offer its citizens and visitors a new mode of transportation to navigate its streets and discover its hidden gems. With the introduction of 125 electric bicycles, the Municipality of Burgas is set to revolutionize urban mobility, providing an eco-friendly and convenient option for exploration.

During a recent Municipal Council meeting, the pricing for renting these electric bicycles was approved, with the rate set at BGN 2 per hour, inclusive of VAT. The option to rent the bicycles will be available via the Burgas Bikes mobile application, which was developed by a Bulgarian telecommunications company working in collaboration with the Burgas Municipality.

The strategic placement of the bicycles at twelve different locations across the city ensures accessibility and convenience for users. Moreover, the flexibility to adjust bicycle locations based on demand further enhances the service's efficiency and availability, according to the Municipality's press center.

The user-friendly interface of the "Burgas Bikes" app features a map displaying available bicycles for rental, along with reservation options and detailed information on rates and payment methods.

Beyond mere transportation, the provision of electric bicycles aligns with Burgas Municipality's broader goals of promoting sustainable practices and reducing reliance on cars. By encouraging alternative modes of transportation, the initiative aims to reduce air pollution and limit harmful emissions, fostering a cleaner and healthier urban environment.

Crafted from lightweight aluminum, each electric bicycle is equipped with essential components, offering the versatility to function as both electric and pedal-powered vehicles. This versatility ensures adaptability to diverse user preferences and needs.