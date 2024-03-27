European Prosecutor's Office Charges Suspect for EU Funds Fraud in Bulgaria

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00
The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has taken legal action against an individual suspected of fraudulent activities involving European subsidies, as announced by the Luxembourg-based institution.

The charges stem from an extensive investigation into farming projects funded entirely by the European Union, focusing on applications submitted by the suspect in January 2020. The suspect, on behalf of three different companies, sought financing from the Regional Directorate "Agriculture" - Plovdiv under Bulgaria's Guarantee Fund for Agricultural Projects. The applications were made under the scheme for production-linked support for vegetable cultivation, with a total amount of 190,000 euros.

Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed discrepancies between the declared production quantities and the actual harvest, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the applications. Despite providing documents such as sales invoices to substantiate claims of significant production, the investigation uncovered inconsistencies that raised suspicions of fraudulent activity.

If convicted, the suspect could face severe penalties, including up to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 euros, highlighting the seriousness with which such offenses are treated.

