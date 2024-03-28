Europol Security Breach: Top-Secret Documents Disappear from Headquarters

A major security breach has taken place within the EU police service – Europol, as detailed by the online publication 'POLITICO'. The report specifies that confidential documents belonging to high-ranking officials of the institution have gone missing, leading to a crisis within the organization.

According to sources cited by POLITICO, the missing classified information was believed to be securely stored in a vault deep within Europol's headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. However, a set of "top-secret" documents vanished last summer, setting off a chain of events that has left the European police service grappling for answers.

Internal communications obtained by POLITICO and conversations with current and former employees reveal that the hardcopy personnel files of Europol's executive director, Catherine de Bol, along with those of other senior officials, were inexplicably removed from the repository before September 2023. The discovery of the missing files on September 6, 2023, prompted a thorough inspection of the agency's records, uncovering additional discrepancies and exacerbating the severity of the breach.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Europol's headquarters in The Hague, with staff members exchanging theories about how the files disappeared and the implications for the agency's security protocols. A statement circulated on Europol's internal message board system underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the breach as a serious security and personal data infringement.

Europol, known as one of the EU's largest agencies, plays a pivotal role in coordinating international investigations with law enforcement authorities across member countries, as well as partners such as Interpol and the FBI. However, the disappearance of confidential documents has cast a shadow over its operations and raised doubts about its ability to safeguard sensitive information.

POLITICO's investigation, which involved interviews with four current and former Europol officials, shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Some of the lost files reportedly resurfaced when a citizen discovered them abandoned in a public place in The Hague and turned them over to local authorities. However, questions persist about the duration of the documents' absence and whether they were removed by an insider.

In response to inquiries, The Hague's police force spokesperson confirmed their involvement in aspects of the internal Europol investigation. Meanwhile, the personnel files of Europol's executive director and three deputy directors remain missing, prompting concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive personal information.

The fallout from the breach has extended to Europol's leadership, with the head of the agency's Personnel Department, Massimiliano Bettin, placed on forced leave. Bettin's unavailability was confirmed through an automated email response and a status update on his LinkedIn profile, indicating his "active candidate" status for new opportunities.

The storage facility housing the missing documents was restricted to select staff members, raising questions about the identity of those with access. Despite Europol's efforts to contain the situation, the exact circumstances surrounding the breach remain unclear, prompting speculation about possible motives and perpetrators.

As the investigation unfolds, Europol finds itself under increased scrutiny, with the European Data Protection Supervisor and affected staff members notified of the incident. However, Europol's press office declined to comment on the specifics, citing its policy of refraining from discussing internal matters.