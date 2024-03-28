Europol Security Breach: Top-Secret Documents Disappear from Headquarters

World » EU | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07
Bulgaria: Europol Security Breach: Top-Secret Documents Disappear from Headquarters Wikimedia Commons

A major security breach has taken place within the EU police service – Europol, as detailed by the online publication 'POLITICO'. The report specifies that confidential documents belonging to high-ranking officials of the institution have gone missing, leading to a crisis within the organization.

According to sources cited by POLITICO, the missing classified information was believed to be securely stored in a vault deep within Europol's headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. However, a set of "top-secret" documents vanished last summer, setting off a chain of events that has left the European police service grappling for answers.

Internal communications obtained by POLITICO and conversations with current and former employees reveal that the hardcopy personnel files of Europol's executive director, Catherine de Bol, along with those of other senior officials, were inexplicably removed from the repository before September 2023. The discovery of the missing files on September 6, 2023, prompted a thorough inspection of the agency's records, uncovering additional discrepancies and exacerbating the severity of the breach.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Europol's headquarters in The Hague, with staff members exchanging theories about how the files disappeared and the implications for the agency's security protocols. A statement circulated on Europol's internal message board system underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the breach as a serious security and personal data infringement.

Europol, known as one of the EU's largest agencies, plays a pivotal role in coordinating international investigations with law enforcement authorities across member countries, as well as partners such as Interpol and the FBI. However, the disappearance of confidential documents has cast a shadow over its operations and raised doubts about its ability to safeguard sensitive information.

POLITICO's investigation, which involved interviews with four current and former Europol officials, shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Some of the lost files reportedly resurfaced when a citizen discovered them abandoned in a public place in The Hague and turned them over to local authorities. However, questions persist about the duration of the documents' absence and whether they were removed by an insider.

In response to inquiries, The Hague's police force spokesperson confirmed their involvement in aspects of the internal Europol investigation. Meanwhile, the personnel files of Europol's executive director and three deputy directors remain missing, prompting concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive personal information.

The fallout from the breach has extended to Europol's leadership, with the head of the agency's Personnel Department, Massimiliano Bettin, placed on forced leave. Bettin's unavailability was confirmed through an automated email response and a status update on his LinkedIn profile, indicating his "active candidate" status for new opportunities.

The storage facility housing the missing documents was restricted to select staff members, raising questions about the identity of those with access. Despite Europol's efforts to contain the situation, the exact circumstances surrounding the breach remain unclear, prompting speculation about possible motives and perpetrators.

As the investigation unfolds, Europol finds itself under increased scrutiny, with the European Data Protection Supervisor and affected staff members notified of the incident. However, Europol's press office declined to comment on the specifics, citing its policy of refraining from discussing internal matters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Europol, security, confidential, investigation

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Increase Police Presence at Migrant and Refugee Centers

In a decisive move, the Bulgarian Parliament has approved a measure to bolster security at all centers for migrants and refugees under the jurisdiction of the State Agency for Refugees.

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:09

EU Investigation Prompts Chinese Rolling Stock Giant's Withdrawal from Public Procurement in Bulgaria

CRRC Qingdao Sifang Locomotive Co., Ltd., a major Chinese rolling stock manufacturer, has withdrawn from a procurement tender in Bulgaria following an investigation by the EU Commission

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:40

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Massive Cocaine Seizure: 170 kg Discovered in Bananas at Port of Burgas

170 kilograms of cocaine were found concealed within a shipment of bananas at the Burgas city's port

Crime | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:51

France Raises Security Readiness to Maximum Amid Security Threats

France's government has heightened its security alert to the highest level following a terrorist attack on a concert hall in Russia, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility, according to reports from the AFP

World | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:28

Bulgarian Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures Following Moscow Terror Attack

In response to the harrowing terrorist attack near Moscow, Bulgarian law enforcement agencies have intensified security efforts across the nation, according to reports from the Ministry of the Interior's press center

Politics | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 16:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Czech Republic Exposes Russian Influence Network Operating Across Europe, Including Bulgaria

The Czech Republic has revealed the dismantling of a vast network of Russian influence spanning across Europe, with Bulgaria among its targeted countries

World » EU | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:26

European Prosecutor's Office Charges Suspect for EU Funds Fraud in Bulgaria

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has taken legal action against an individual suspected of fraudulent activities involving European subsidies, as announced by the Luxembourg-based institution

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00

EU Grants Rheinmetall Over 130 Million Euros for Ammunition Production Expansion

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has secured a substantial financial boost from the European Union, receiving over 130 million euros to enhance its ammunition production capabilities

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:56

Bulgaria Reports Lowest Hourly Labour Costs in EU for 2023: Eurostat

Eurostat's recent publication on Wednesday showed insights into hourly labour costs across the European Union (EU) in 2023, indicating a notable rise compared to the previous year

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:47

Eurostat: Bulgaria Leads in EU's Highest Standardised Death Rates

Eurostat's 2021 data indicates that Bulgaria housed the three regions within the European Union exhibiting the highest standardized death rates

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 10:42

Farmers' Tractor Protest Paralyzes Brussels' European District

Brussels' European District faced significant disruption on Tuesday morning as farmers from various agricultural organizations staged a protest against EU agricultural policy

World » EU | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria