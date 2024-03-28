Serbia on Edge: Race to Find Missing Toddler Near Bulgarian Border Intensifies

A race against time unfolds in Serbia as emergency services mobilize to locate two-year-old Danka Ilić, who vanished from Banjsko Polje near Bor. The activation of the "Find Me" system, akin to an Amber Alert, marks a first for Serbia, underlining the urgency of the situation.

Danka, described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and standing at about 85 centimeters tall, was last seen wearing purple pants and an olive green jacket, her hair tied in a ponytail. Search efforts intensify as rescue teams, including search dogs and helicopters, comb through the rugged terrain, while the father's poignant plea on social media echoes the collective anguish of the community.

She could be in Romania or Bulgaria, because the two closest cities from either countries are about and hour and a half and two hours away from when she was last seen, so in case the child has been kidnapped, every piece of information matters. Vidin in Bulgaria is an hour and a half away from Bor (the city the child went missing in) and Dobreta Turnu Severin in Romania is two and a half hours away from Bor, both close enough for the child, if kidnapped, to be transported in either of the countries. She went missing yesterday at 2 pm and is still not found, and even Serbia reported late on the case. She is 2 years old and the mother said she was wearing the clothes from the photo when she went missing!

Roadblocks dot the region, with police meticulously inspecting every passing vehicle. Over 2,000 citizens join the search, reflecting the community's determination to find the missing child. Mayor Aleksandar Milikić confirms the extensive search area, spanning 10 square kilometers, as efforts persist into the night.

Despite the relentless search, challenges arise with adverse weather and difficult terrain impeding progress. Danijel Aleksić of the Mountain Rescue Service acknowledges the coordinated effort led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, emphasizing the deployment of drones, dogs, and helicopters. Yet, as rain dampens the search, the urgency to locate Danka only intensifies.