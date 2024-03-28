Bulgarian Airlines Association Explores Sofia Airport's Transit Hub Potential

Svetoslav Stanulov, chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Airlines (ABA), has emphasized the need to assess Sofia Airport's potential as a hub for transit and transfer flights. In a recent statement, cited by BTA, Stanulov underscored the critical role such a transformation could play in enhancing connectivity, positioning Bulgaria as a pivotal player in the air travel network.

Presenting a comprehensive report detailing key highlights and trends in civil aviation for the year 2023, Stanulov shed light on Bulgaria's current status as a terminal point for flights, rather than a transit hub. He highlighted the strategic geographical location of the country, serving as a crucial intersection between Europe and Asia, with significant air traffic traversing its airspace. Stanulov stressed the importance of redefining the state's objectives in light of this potential, calling for a thorough technical and economic analysis to facilitate strategic planning.

Central to Stanulov's argument is Sofia Airport's status as a key base for Bulgarian civil aviation operations, housing airlines, technical services, and training facilities. He emphasized the need for development strategies to leverage existing infrastructure effectively, emphasizing improved access to ground and air transportation networks. Stanulov pointed out the current lack of a direct connection between Sofia Airport and the national railway infrastructure, underscoring the need for enhanced intermodal connectivity.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Stanulov noted a strong demand for air travel driving market recovery in 2023. However, he lamented the persistent instability plaguing airports worldwide, including issues with ground handling, flight delays, cancellations, and labor strikes. Stanulov attributed delays in flight restoration to geopolitical conflicts in regions such as Ukraine and the Middle East.

Highlighting key statistics from the report, Stanulov revealed that by the end of 2023, Bulgaria boasted 20 air carriers operating under valid licenses, with Bulgarian airlines managing a fleet of 78 aircraft, comprising both passenger and cargo planes. He emphasized the significant presence of Bulgarian carriers in foreign markets, particularly in Europe, signaling increased integration into the broader European aviation landscape.

In addition to economic considerations, Stanulov underscored the paramount importance of safety for Bulgarian air operators. He lauded Bulgaria's rapid emergence as a prominent European hub for aircraft maintenance and repair, further cementing the nation's standing in the aviation sector.