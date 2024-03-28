Fire Claims Lives of Four Bulgarians in Germany

Society » INCIDENTS | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Fire Claims Lives of Four Bulgarians in Germany @Pixabay

A devastating fire in the German town of Solingen has resulted in the tragic loss of four Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin, including two children, according to reports from Turkish private television NTV.

The Consulate General of Turkey in Düsseldorf has called for an urgent investigation to determine the cause of the fire, seeking swift clarification on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The blaze erupted in a four-story building located in Solingen, where a family of four perished in the flames, while nine others sustained injuries in the ordeal.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire originated on the second floor of the building before spreading to the attic, where the family was sleeping, highlighting the swift and devastating nature of the blaze.

Expressing condolences and solidarity, the Turkish Consulate General in Düsseldorf conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of the victims and extended wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals. Emphasizing the importance of a thorough investigation, the consulate underscored its commitment to liaising with relevant authorities to ascertain the root cause of the fire.

Tragically, the deceased individuals are identified as relatives of a football player affiliated with the 'Gigant Saedinenie' football club, adding poignancy to the community's grief over the loss.

Additionally, the financial burden of transporting the bodies back to Bulgaria has emerged, with approximately 18,000 euros required to facilitate the repatriation process, further compounding the challenges faced by the affected families.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Bulgaria, Germany, Solingen

Related Articles:

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 20:00

Bulgaria's Defense Chief Calls for 2.5% of GDP Allocation for Defense

Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov has urged for a significant increase in defense spending, advocating for a budget allocation of 2.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 15:22

Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

Unlocking the Potential of Recycling: Bulgaria's Push for Sustainable Packaging Waste Management

In anticipation of the forthcoming adoption of regulations on packaging and packaging waste, the Association Polymers is spearheading a critical discussion on the pivotal role of recycling

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:31

Bulgaria's Cardiovascular Crisis: Deputy PM Urges Action

Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually

Society » Health | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Trafficked and Tortured: Bulgarian Women's Nightmare in Italian Prostitution Network

Reports from Italian authorities detail a horrifying ordeal where victims were subjected to physical violence and coercion, painting a grim picture of human trafficking and exploitation

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bomb Signal At Sofia University And The Sofia Court House!

A bomb signal was received this morning at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski"

Society » Incidents | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Serbia on Edge: Race to Find Missing Toddler Near Bulgarian Border Intensifies

A race against time unfolds in Serbia as emergency services mobilize to locate two-year-old Danka Ilić, who vanished from Banjsko Polje near Bor

Society » Incidents | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:37

Terror in Sofia Neighborhood: Residents Fear for Lives Amidst Unchecked Threats from Troubled Neighbor

Residents of a residential apartment block in the "Obelya" district of the capital city are living in constant fear as a troubled neighbor continues to unleash a reign of terror

Society » Incidents | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:38

Fire Claims Life and Injures Three in Sofia's "Druzhba" District

A devastating fire engulfed an apartment block in the "Druzhba" district located in Sofia, resulting in the tragic loss of one life and leaving three individuals hospitalized due to gas inhalation

Society » Incidents | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:18

Sofia: 13-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Brutal Assault by Classmate

A 13-year-old boy lies critically injured at Sofia's "Pirogov" hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a classmate during recess

Society » Incidents | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 11:05

Tragedy Strikes in Kazanlak: Child Dies After Schoolyard Incident

A devastating incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak as a fourth-grade student tragically lost his life in the schoolyard

Society » Incidents | March 18, 2024, Monday // 18:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria