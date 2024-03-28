Fire Claims Lives of Four Bulgarians in Germany

A devastating fire in the German town of Solingen has resulted in the tragic loss of four Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin, including two children, according to reports from Turkish private television NTV.

The Consulate General of Turkey in Düsseldorf has called for an urgent investigation to determine the cause of the fire, seeking swift clarification on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The blaze erupted in a four-story building located in Solingen, where a family of four perished in the flames, while nine others sustained injuries in the ordeal.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire originated on the second floor of the building before spreading to the attic, where the family was sleeping, highlighting the swift and devastating nature of the blaze.

Expressing condolences and solidarity, the Turkish Consulate General in Düsseldorf conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of the victims and extended wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals. Emphasizing the importance of a thorough investigation, the consulate underscored its commitment to liaising with relevant authorities to ascertain the root cause of the fire.

Tragically, the deceased individuals are identified as relatives of a football player affiliated with the 'Gigant Saedinenie' football club, adding poignancy to the community's grief over the loss.

Additionally, the financial burden of transporting the bodies back to Bulgaria has emerged, with approximately 18,000 euros required to facilitate the repatriation process, further compounding the challenges faced by the affected families.