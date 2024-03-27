Hundreds of Workers Face Layoffs in Stara Zagora Region

March 27, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Hundreds of Workers Face Layoffs in Stara Zagora Region

Two major enterprises announce mass dismissals in the Stara Zagora region. The director of the Regional Inspection of Labour, Lyuben Georgiev, declared the news during a press conference.

According to Georgiev, the Central Contour Global Maritsa East 3 thermal power plant (TPP) is set to lay off 160 employees, with the termination date scheduled for May 10. Similarly, "M+S Hidravlik" AD in Kazanlak has already initiated the termination of labor relations for 128 employees since April 16, further exacerbating the region's economic strain.

In response to the impending crisis, a high-level meeting was convened at the social ministry, chaired by the resigned Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Ivanka Shalapatova. Alongside her political cabinet and the executive director of the Employment Agency (AZ), Smilen Valov, key stakeholders including the executive director of the Central Contour Global Maritsa East 3, Vasil Shtonov, and representatives from prominent labor unions were present.

During the deliberations, a pivotal decision was made to commence mapping the skills of workers at Contour Global Maritsa East 3 TPP, aiming to facilitate their transition to alternative employment opportunities. Minister Shalapatova reiterated the commitment of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, along with the territorial structures of the Employment Agency, to extend comprehensive support for the affected workers. She emphasized the significance of reducing the length of unemployment, sustaining motivation, and ensuring they are well-informed about the assistance programs available.

Echoing this sentiment, directors of employment offices in Stara Zagora, Radnevo, Haskovo, and Dimitrovgrad affirmed their readiness to assist the soon-to-be-displaced workers, underscoring a united effort to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the looming job losses.

