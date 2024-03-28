Pegasus Airlines is set to recommence its scheduled flights between Sofia and Istanbul, marking a significant milestone in air travel connectivity between Bulgaria and Turkey. The anticipated relaunch is scheduled for May 1, as reported by the news outlet TravelNews.

Passengers traveling between these two bustling metropolises will have the convenience of flights departing and arriving at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul. The decision to reintroduce the Sofia-Istanbul route comes in response to increasing demand and the gradual recovery of the aviation sector following the impact of the global pandemic.

During the summer season, Pegasus Airlines plans to operate flights three days a week, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, catering to both leisure and business travelers. With prices starting from EUR 39.99, inclusive of checked luggage, the airline aims to offer competitive fares while ensuring a comfortable and reliable travel experience for passengers.

It is noteworthy that Pegasus Airlines previously operated flights between Sofia and Istanbul before the onset of the pandemic, highlighting the resumption of this route as a testament to the airline's commitment to reestablishing vital air links between key destinations.

In recent years, Pegasus Airlines focused primarily on direct flights between Sofia and Antalya, capitalizing on the popularity of leisure travel to the Turkish resort city. Despite previous attempts to expand its route network, such as the short-lived service between Lviv and Istanbul in 2023, the airline remains steadfast in its mission to provide efficient air travel solutions.

Established in 1990, Pegasus Airlines has evolved into a reputable airline with a comprehensive network of flights to 124 destinations across 47 countries, including 36 domestic routes. With its acquisition by ESA Holding in 2005, the airline has continued to uphold its reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction, serving as a vital link connecting travelers across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Pythia, and Central Asia.